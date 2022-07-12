ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Trails dedicates new trail for Cyndi Schwandt

By TownLift // Will Scadden
 2 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah- Today at 3:30 p.m. there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new trail, dedicated in honor of Cyndi Schwandt. The new trail, Cyn City, was built by the Mountain Trails foundation , a local non-profit organization in Park City.

To get to the ceremony, there is a hike or bike approximately 1.5 miles from the Guard Road on the Charlie’s 9k trail to where it intersects with the Black Forest trail, near the McConkey’s area of Park City Mountain Resort .

Schwandt passed away 3 years ago, while pre-riding a trail on a Monday night. She was riding alone, and checking out a trail before taking a guided group out the next day.

Cyndi Scwandt in 2018. Photo: Cheryl Soshnik

Cyndi Schwandt was an accomplished mountain biker and pioneer in Park City mountain biking since she moved here in 1983. She coached for Team Sugar , a local mountain biking group for women, and built trails by hand with her friends. Team Sugar, who Cyndi coached for, promotes women’s mountain biking by holding free guided rides in Park City every Tuesday night. Cyndi was very involved with the group, and would guide and tutor women looking to learn how to mountain bike.

In her honor, the Mountain Trails foundation constructed a new trail. Mountain trails builds trails throughout the Park City area, and cooperates with the resorts and private landowners to create accessible trails for people to enjoy. Cyn City, the trail built in Cyndi’s honor, is a trail that connects Charlie’s 9k trail to the mid-mountain Black Forest trail. The trail is downhill, and falls about 1,000 feet, because Cyndi Schwandt loved to ride fast.


TownLift

