ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

There are 94 million craters on Mars. Scientists found the one this meteorite called home

By Anthony Lagain, Research fellow, Curtin University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOeHU_0gdEwx8900
NASA

In 2011, a small meteorite was found in the Sahara Desert. Designated Northwest Africa (NWA) 7034 or “Black Beauty”, the blackened chunk of volcanic crystal turned out to be a little piece of Mars , flung into space by an asteroid impact.

But where on Mars had it come from? If we knew that, the meteorite could give us crucial clues into how our Earth-like neighbour had formed.

The red planet is covered in countless asteroid impact craters, and until recently it seemed there was no way to tell which one was the home of Northwest Africa 7034.

In new research, we sifted through more than 94 million craters to identify the origin of the rocky Martian visitor: a crater in our neighbouring planet’s southern hemisphere, created by an asteroid impact between 5 million and 10 million years ago.

Why is Earth so special?

Roughly 4.5 billion years ago, a disk of gas, dust and ice collapsed, forming the Sun, the planets, their moons and the rest of the Solar System. A few million years later, molten blobs of matter began to cool down to form rocky planets.

We know very little about this early stage of planetary evolution on Earth. Erosion and the movement of tectonic plates make it very difficult to find rocks that old.

We would like to know more about how planets form and evolve over time, because it would help us understand why Earth is so different from other planets.

Looking to Mars

To learn more about the origin of planets, space agencies are sending a plethora of probes and rovers to Mars to unravel its geological past.

Mars is often considered Earth’s sibling. In the past it hosted liquid water, forming lakes and seas, and also experienced volcanic activity for prolonged periods.

Read more: There is water on Mars, but what does this mean for life?

However, Mars has no plate tectonics and little recent erosion, so its ancient rocks are better preserved than those on Earth.

One key objective of the next generation of Mars missions is to collect samples from one particular location, the Jezero crater, and return them to Earth for analysis.

Martian meteorites

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njK63_0gdEwx8900
The meteorite NWA 7034 was found in Morocco – but its origin lies on Mars. NASA

However, we already have some samples of Mars that we can thoroughly investigate. There are around 300 pieces of Mars in laboratories around the world in the form of meteorites, and they have been intensively studied over the past 30 years.

These meteorites were launched from the surface of Mars by around a dozen asteroid impacts over the past 20 million years. However, the exact locations of the sources of the only Martian rocks available on Earth are unknown.

Finding the precise origins of these meteorites would be equivalent to several free sample return missions, so researchers have been trying for decades. Only now has it become achievable, due to the introduction of machine-learning techniques.

Cataloging craters

Our research, reported this week, unveils the origin of one of the most interesting known Martian meteorites: NWA 7034, the most studied sample from Mars to date.

Using the supercomputer at the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre in Perth, we analysed a colossal volume of high-resolution images of Mars. With a machine-learning algorithm we developed, we identified more than 94 million impact craters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hb8av_0gdEwx8900
Part of the crater map of Mars, with the origin of NWA 7403 circled in red. Anthony Lagain , Author provided

This catalogue of craters is the largest ever created and allows us to understand the history of their creation at a resolution never equalled before.

We discovered that the smallest craters, less than 100 metres in diameter, are distributed as rays, pointing outward from 19 large and very young impact craters. Those small impacts are called secondary craters, and result from the fallback of debris following a large impact.

Knowing this meant we could rule out around 80,000 craters as potential sources of the Martian metorites, as they would not have been able to eject rocks into space. We were left with only those 19 large craters.

Finding Karratha crater

Next we compared the characteristics of the NWA 7034 meteorite (essentially its age, composition and magnetic properties) with that of the surface surrounding the 19 craters, inferred from spacecraft data in orbit around the planet.

My team and I realised that only one, previously unnamed, crater could explain all the characteristics of the meteorite: a 10 km crater located in the Terra Cimmeria-Sirenum province, in the southern hemisphere of Mars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVpaH_0gdEwx8900
The origin of the NWA 7403 meteorite: the crust formed 4.5 billion years ago, was flung out of Khujirt crater 1.5 billion years ago, and then ejected into space from Karratha crater in another impact 5–10 million years ago. Lagain et al. (2022), Nature Communications , Author provided

The crater was unnamed because no-one had previously thought it was very interesting. We proposed the name Karratha, in reference to the town in Western Australia near the oldest rock ever dated from Earth.

The most exciting thing about this discovery was to establish a link between this rare sample of Mars and the unique characteristics of the Terra Cimmeria-Sirenum region.

A window onto ancient Earth

From laboratory analyses performed on this meteorite, we know it contains ancient minerals: zircons around 4.48 billion years old, older than the oldest zircons found on Earth, located in Western Australia.

The composition of some pieces of the meteorite is also very intriguing: they are comparable to today’s Earth continents. This tells us that Terra Cimmeria-Sirenum is an ancient crust hosting rocks 4.5 billion years old, with chemical and magnetic characteristics distinct from anywhere else on Mars.

Sending future missions to this identified region would enable scientists to explore what happened on Mars 4.5 billion years ago, a few million years after its formation. As the Earth lost its old surface mainly due to plate tectonics, observing such a setting in extremely ancient terrains on Mars is a window into the ancient Earth we lost a long time ago.

Read more: Does a planet need plate tectonics to develop life?

Anthony Lagain works for Curtin University. He receives funding from The Australian Government.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorites#History Of Earth#Martian#Sun#The Solar System
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

There Could Be Four Hostile Civilizations in the Milky Way

In 1977, the Big Ear Radio Telescope at Ohio State University picked up a strong narrowband signal from space. The signal was a continuous radio wave that was very strong in intensity and frequency and had many expected characteristics of an extraterrestrial transmission. This event would come to be known as the Wow! Signal, and it remains the strongest candidate for a message sent by an extraterrestrial civilization. Unfortunately, all attempts to pinpoint the source of the signal (or detect it again) have failed.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

New NASA Photos Show Human Garbage Littering Mars

The Perseverance rover has been searching the dusty and rocky landscape of Mars' Jezero Crater for signs of life since it landed last year. But now, the rover has spotted human garbage on the surface of the red planet. On Tuesday, the Perseverance team shared on Twitter that they'd spotted...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy