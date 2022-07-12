ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oath Keepers attorney used the 'Queer Eye' loft kitchen from Season 3 as her video background before the January 6 committee

By Jake Lahut
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GF0ep_0gdEwsiW00
Oath Keepers attorney Kellye SoRelle. C-SPAN
  • An attorney for the Oath Keepers used a familiar Zoom background at Tuesday's hearing.
  • Testifying before the Jan. 6 committee, Kellye SoRelle used a green screen image from "Queer Eye."

    • Testifying remotely before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, the Oath Keepers' attorney and acting president used a green screen background from the Netflix show "Queer Eye."

    Erin Ryan, host of Crooked Media's "Hysteria" podcast, tweeted out a screenshot of the remote deposition from Oath Keepers acting president Kellye SoRelle alongside an image from the third season of the streaming series, which Ryan said she found from a reverse Google image search.

    —Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) July 12, 2022

    "Queer Eye" — a reboot of Bravo's "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" that was nominated for multiple Emmy awards on Tuesday morning — featured the kitchen concept for a loft in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2019. In each episode, the show's "Fab Five" come into a subject's home and redesign it, using their specific areas of expertise to improve the subject's sense of well-being.

    SoRelle had been working as general counsel for the right-wing extremist group until its president, Stewart Rhodes, was arrested in January 2022 on a seditious conspiracy charge. With Rhodes in jail awaiting trial, SoRelle told Rolling Stone that she took over as acting president.

    A People magazine write-up of "Queer Eye" Season 3 described the kitchen as having "a rustic modern vibe," featuring "six brown and black bar stools lined up at the eat-in counter and patterned wallpaper on the wall."

    Bobby Berk, the show's interior design expert behind the renovation, told the magazine that the aesthetic could "transform and change their life."

    "Happiness starts in your home," Berk said, "and I love that I can help our heroes find that."

Business Insider

Business Insider

