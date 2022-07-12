ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Suspect Arrested In July 2021 Stockton Shooting That Left 19-Year-Old Dead

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Just over a year after 19-year-old Tyler Canterberry was shot and killed in Stockton, detectives say they have arrested a suspect.

The shooting happened back on July 6, 2021 near Washington Street and Walker Lane.

Stockton police say officers responded to the area to investigate a report of shots fired and found the injured Canterberry. He was tended to by medics and then rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Detectives have since been able to identify 22-year-old Richard Jacobo Jr. as a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued in late June, but law enforcement officers didn’t take him into custody until Monday.

Police say Jacobo was arrested along the 1200 block of East College Avenue in Stockton and was taken into custody without incident. He has since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.

