ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US judge orders Mexican cartel to pay billions for killings

By Associated Press
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMAYj_0gdEwktw00

BISMARCK, N.D. — A Mexican drug cartel accused in the gruesome killings of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $1.5 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled.

The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the November 2019 attack in Mexico as retribution for their public criticism and protests against the cartel. Cartel members fired hundreds of rounds of ammunition into vehicles and then set them on fire. Mexican authorities said in 2020 that the mastermind of the attack was one of 17 people arrested.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Clare Hochhalter’s award will be automatically tripled under federal Anti-Terrorism Act, increasing the amount to $4.6 billion. The government can freeze assets of terrorist organizations, but it’s unclear if the U.S. Treasury Department holds any cartel assets.

The Bismarck Tribune reported that the cartel did not respond to a published summons or have representation at a trial in North Dakota in March.

The surviving family members include two widowers of women killed who were working in North Dakota at the time the suit was filed. Their lawyer said various family members were living in the state and working in the oil industry while traveling back and forth to Mexico.

“We went into a United States courtroom in North Dakota seeking some acknowledgement of and measure of justice for the trauma inflicted on our family and we received it,” said David Langford, the husband of one of the victims.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel ordered by US judge to pay $4.6 billion to the families of nine women and children who were ambushed and massacred in 2019: Family accused them of carrying out attack in retribution for their public protests against the cartel

A Mexican drug cartel accused in the brutal slaughter of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $4.6 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured

A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, El Chapo’s Elusive Son

As a successor to the helm of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar began trafficking drugs as a teenager. Now, he has reportedly expanded his father's empire to include meth and fentanyl. In the late 1980s, the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico began trafficking marijuana, cocaine, and heroin into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Langford
Fox News

Florida sheriff says man will 'absolutely not' face charges for defending home with 'AK-47-style' gun

A Florida homeowner will "absolutely not" face charges after firing an "AK-47-style gun" at suspected home invaders, a local sheriff said. "He started shooting for his own protection, to get them out of his house and to protect himself," Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said of the recent shooting in a video address posted to the office's official Facebook page.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

British woman, 64, facing the death penalty in Pakistan for ‘ordering the murder of her husband’ claims police beat her every day in a bid to force a confession out of her

A British woman facing the death penalty in Pakistan for allegedly ordering the murder of her husband said the authorities beat her every day to try to get her to confess. 'I was held at a police station for two weeks, where I was hit every day,' said Yasmin Kausar, 64. 'They tried to force a confession, but I wouldn’t make a statement that wasn’t true.'
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

Uber allegedly used 'kill switch' during raids so authorities couldn't gather evidence

Uber is admitting to "mistakes and missteps" after a report said the company "exploited violence against drivers" and developed a system to thwart raids on its offices. A new report from The Guardian was one of several based on over 124,000 leaked Uber documents from 2013 through 2017, including messages from co-founder Travis Kalanick. It says the rideshare company allegedly developed methods to thwart law enforcement, including a "kill switch," which involved instructing IT staff to "cut off access to the company's main data systems" when an office was raided in order to prevent authorities from gathering evidence.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Wife Says Husband Recorded Videos of Her Dead Parents After Killing Them

The wife of a Florida man who was arrested for allegedly murdering her parents told ABC News 4 that her husband tried to show her videos of her dead parents. Gabriela Lagos said her husband, Guillermo Silva, was taking care of her parents while she was out of town. “He said, ‘turn the camera on, turn the camera on, I want to show you something.’ He recorded videos for me, to see my parents dead. I can’t believe it. He’s a monster, that he can do that to two older people,” Lagos told ABC News 4. Silva, 57, is accused of brutally murdering the elderly couple on July 2, but told arresting officers he doesn’t remember killing them. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies found the pair dead after Lagos’ oldest son discovered the bodies when dropping by the house to give money to his grandparents. The 80-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to his face, and his 79-year-old wife was found “positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face,” the sheriff’s office said. Lagos said she hasn’t seen the videos.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Cartel#Mexico#Juarez#Violent Crime#Mexican#Mormon#The Bismarck Tribune
Los Angeles Times

She went to Colombia to exhume her grandfather — and returned with a blazing memoir

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. It’s no knock on Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ new memoir, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” to say that it sometimes reads like magical realism. The Colombian American writer’s journey to unearth her family’s legacy explores supernatural gifts (her mother a fortune-teller, her grandfather a curandero, or shaman), cycles of amnesia and a fateful disinterment, all against the backdrop of her native country’s past colonialism and modern-day violence.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Newsweek

Over $600K Worth of Cocaine Found Hidden in 'Juice' Truck

More than half-a-million dollars worth of cocaine was recently found hidden within the tires of a "juice" truck attempting to enter the U.S. According to a press release from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the incident occurred on July 7, at the World Trade Bridge, which is located along the U.S.-Mexico border in Laredo, Texas.
LAREDO, TX
CBS LA

Former postal carrier admits to identity, mail theft in $250K COVID fraud scheme

A former postal carrier pleaded guilty Monday to charges of stealing more than $250,000 in COVID-19 unemployment funds by filing fraudulent claims with the identities of residents on his mail route, then taking those debit cards and those sent legitimately when they arrived.Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and theft of mail matter by an officer or employee. In his plea agreement, Glover admitted to defrauding the California Employment Development Department out of hundreds of thousands by providing co-schemers addresses on his mail route which were used as mailing addresses on fraudulent EDD applications, then intercepting and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

'Don't Vote for That Party': Mexican President Slams Texas Migrant Policy

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's president on Friday attacked the governor of Texas' latest steps to crack down on unauthorized migration, saying he would urge voters of Mexican origin in the United States not to vote for "anti-immigrant" candidates. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he had authorized the National...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Ukrainian teen says Russian troops held him for 3 months, made him clean prison "torture room"

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine — All over Ukraine, amid Russia's brutal invasion, people have gone missing. Experts say abductions and forced disappearances are part of a Russian military tactic aimed at terrorizing communities and demoralizing civilian resistance to Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion. As CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports, they have forced families to become detectives.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy