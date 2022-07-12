ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How soon can I get COVID again? Experts now say 28 days – but you can protect yourself

By Ashwin Swaminathan, Senior Lecturer, Australian National University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago

My glorious two and a half year run of negative COVID tests came to a shuddering halt last week, after receiving a text confirming I was among the pandemic’s latest catch.

My case adds to the rising slope of the third Omicron wave in seven months, currently rolling across Australia.

While shivering through my mild bout, I’d optimistically thought that at least I would have several months’ reprieve from isolation precautions and testing. But emerging evidence suggests the possibility of reinfection within a shorter timeframe for newer subvariants.

Experts have reduced the protective window of prior infection from 12 weeks to 28 days . This week, the New South Wales, Western Australia and Australian Capital Territory governments all announced those who’ve had COVID before will need to test after 28 days if they experience symptoms. If positive, they’ll be treated as new cases.

Read more: Australia is heading for its third Omicron wave. Here's what to expect from BA.4 and BA.5

Reinfection – testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID) after having recovered from a prior infection – is on the way up. Reinfection made up 1% of all cases in the pre-Omicron period in England, but in recent weeks it comprised more than 25% of daily cases there and 18% in New York City .

We do not yet have comparative Australian data, but it will likely be a similar story, given the emergence of BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants here. These are more easily transmitted and able to cause breakthrough infection in those previously vaccinated or infected.

Understanding our risk of reinfection at an individual level is easier if we break it down into four key factors: the virus, each person’s immune response to past infection, vaccination status, and personal protective measures. There is not much we can do about the first two factors, but we can take action on the latter two.

Read more: Got COVID again? Your symptoms may be milder, but this won't always be the case

The virus

Much has been written about the immune system evading characteristics of the Omicron subvariants due to multiple new mutations of the SARS-CoV2 spike protein.

Pre-Omicron, infection with one variant of COVID (Alpha, Beta, Delta) gave long-lasting cross-variant immunity . This also gave effective protection against symptomatic infection .

However, all that changed with the emergence of the Omicron BA.1 subvariant in late 2021, with studies demonstrating reduced cross-protection from prior infection that was linked to less robust antibody responses .

Fast forward several months, and we can see even infection with early Omicron subvariants (BA.1, BA.2) does not necessarily protect us from their newer siblings (BA.4, BA.5).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hS1k_0gdEwfUJ00
Scientists say the newest variant, called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. AP/R S Iyer

Read more: Access to a second COVID booster vaccine has been expanded to people 30 years and over

Our response to past infection

How our immune system dealt with the previous COVID infection can influence how it negotiates a future exposure.

We know immune-suppressed individuals are at increased risk of reinfection (or indeed relapse from a persistent infection).

The large UK COVID Infection Survey shows that in the general population, people who report no symptoms or have lower concentrations of virus on their PCR swabs with their prior infection are more likely to be reinfected than those with symptoms or higher viral concentrations.

This indicates that when the body mounts a more robust immune response to the first infection, it builds defences against reinfection. Perhaps a slim silver lining for those who shivered, coughed and spluttered through COVID!

Read more: Could I have had COVID and not realised it?

Vaccination status

When COVID vaccinations were being rolled out in 2021, they provided both excellent protection against severe disease (resulting in hospitalisation or death) and symptomatic infection.

Importantly, protection from severe disease still holds, due to our immune system responses against the parts of the virus that have not mutated from the original strain. But Omicron variants can infect people even if they’re vaccinated as the variants have found ways to escape “neutralisation” from vaccine antibodies.

A new study shows six months after the second dose of an mRNA vaccination (such as Pfizer and Moderna), the antibody levels against all Omicron subvariants are markedly reduced compared with the original (Wuhan) strain. That is, the vaccine’s ability to protect against infection with the subvariants drops off more quickly than it does against the original strain of the virus.

Antibody levels across all variants rose again two weeks after participants had a booster shot, but BA.4 and BA.5 showed the smallest incremental gains. Interestingly in this study (and relevant to our highly immunised population), there were higher antibody levels in subjects who had been both infected and vaccinated. Again, the gains were smaller for the newer Omicron subvariants.

Personal protection

Most of the discussion of late has been about the immune-evading prowess of COVID. But don’t forget the virus still has to get into our respiratory tract to cause reinfection.

SARS-CoV-2 is spread from person to person in the air by respiratory droplets and aerosols, and by touching contaminated surfaces .

We can disrupt transmission by doing all the things we have been taught over the past two years – social distancing and wearing a mask when we can’t (preferably not a cloth one ), regularly washing our hands, improving ventilation by opening windows and using an air purifier for poorly ventilated spaces. And we can isolate when we’re sick.

Read more: How accurate is your RAT? 3 scenarios show it's about more than looking for lines

A reinfected future?

There is some hopeful recent data that shows while reinfection might be commonplace, it is rarely associated with severe disease. It also shows booster shots provide some modest protection.

While some (unlucky) individuals have become reinfected within a short time frame (less than 90 days), this appears to be uncommon and related to being young and mostly unvaccinated .

Plans for the rollout of mRNA booster vaccines to target the Omicron spike protein mutations offer the promise of regaining some immunological control of these variants. That said, it will only be a matter of time before further mutations develop.

The bottom line is it will be hard to outrun becoming infected or reinfected with a COVID variant in the years to come.

We can’t do much about the evolution of the virus or our own immune systems, but we can dramatically reduce the risk of severe infection in ourselves (and our loved ones) and disruption to our lives, by staying up to date with vaccinations and following simple infection-control practices.

Ashwin Swaminathan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Verywell Health

How Many Times Can I Get Reinfected With COVID-19?

If you were infected with COVID-19 once, it’s possible to get reinfected with new and emerging variants of the virus. In fact, experts say it’s possible to get reinfected with COVID-19 multiple times in a year. Reinfections are likely to be milder and less severe than prior infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Immune System#The New South Wales#Western Australia#Ba#Omicron
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

Are omicron symptoms worse if you’ve never had COVID-19 before?

The omicron variant is sweeping the nation, making up over half of all COVID-19 cases in the United States. Will those who’ve never had COVID-19 experience the worst of its symptoms?. Why it matters: If you’ve somehow managed to dodge COVID-19 the past two years, it’s still possible to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

If you were infected with COVID-19 during the first Omicron wave, you 'really don't have a lot of good protection' against the BA.5 subvariant: Fauci

Getting infected with COVID-19 during the first Omicron wave doesn't give much protection against the current BA.5 strain. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that the BA.5 subvariant "substantially evades" antibodies from both vaccination and prior infection. But BA.5 is not associated with greater disease severity or hospitalization compared to earlier...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman, who was not vaccinated against COVID-19 when she contracted the virus, says she was paralyzed from the waist down and had to learn how to walk and breathe on her own again

According to the health officials, the infectious period varies from person to person and most people with COVID-19 will have a mild illness and will recover in a few days. Doctors said that people at higher risk of serious illness may take weeks to recover and sometimes, even months. This woman, who was not vaccinated when she contracted the Coronavirus at the end of last year, says her fight against the virus was far from over. Just few days after catching COVID, she was placed on a ventilator and weeks later she was paralyzed from the waist down.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

COVID finally got me. Will it come for you?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When I felt the tickle in my throat, I initially hoped for the best. I was up to date on my vaccinations, and I had timed my second COVID booster to coincide precisely with a bucket-list hiking trip in Italy’s breathtaking Lake District. I was on the trail when the symptoms hit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

If You're Looking To Get A COVID Booster, Should You Wait Until The Fall?

If you're due for another COVID-19 booster shot, you may be wondering whether you should get it now or wait until the fall when cases are predicted to surge again and a new vaccine is expected to become available. Unless you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, however, there is no reason to wait to get your second booster shot (via WebMD). In fact, experts recommend getting it right away, especially if you're immunocompromised. "There is a high level of community transmission right now, so it's better to get it as soon as you are eligible to allow time to build up antibodies," Hannah Newman, the director of infection prevention at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told WebMD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grist

The disease after tomorrow

Many of us have spent the last two-and-a-half years worried about the health risks posed by other people. In the United States alone, more than 1 million have died from COVID-19, a painful consequence of how ill-prepared the nation was (and, in many ways, still is) for an infectious disease outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

New omicron variant may be the ‘worst’ yet

A new COVID-19 wave is emerging in the United States, dominantly propelled by two strong omicron strains. First seen in South Africa, later in Portland, the BA.5 subvariant has been pegged as the “worst version” of omicron by experts, as it evades antibodies and transmits easily, according to NBC New York.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy