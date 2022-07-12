ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony La Russa called for another weird intentional walk after Jose Ramirez already fouled off a pitch

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Coming off a division title in 2021, it would have been reasonable to rank the White Sox among the World Series contenders for 2022. Well, as we near the All-Star break, the White Sox stand out as one of the more disappointing teams in baseball.

And all eyes are on the manager for that.

Tony La Russa’s struggles with the modern game have seemed to catch up with him this season, and worst of all, he continues to inexplicably make the same mistakes.

Earlier this season, La Russa called for a two-strike intentional walk of Trea Turner only to see Max Muncy hit a three-run home run in the ensuing at-bat. See: La Russa loves lefty-lefty/righty-righty matchups. And while we see intentional walks deployed to set up these matchups around baseball, you rarely see them happen mid-AB in pitcher friendly counts. La Russa doesn’t care, though.

During the fifth inning of Tuesday’s Game 1 doubleheader against the Guardians, La Russa had right-hander Davis Martin walk switch-hitting Jose Ramirez after Ramirez had already fouled off a pitch. After seeing that swing, La Russa opted to have Martin pitch to the right-handed Franmil Reyes instead. Ramirez was visibly confused at the plate, and for good reason — this kind of thing only happens with La Russa.

While Muncy made La Russa pay for the decision back in June, Reyes would strike out to end the inning this time around. But the White Sox still lost, 4-1, and fans could not get over that managerial decision.

This was how Twitter reacted

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

