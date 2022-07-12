ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

EPSO looking for armed robbery suspect

KATC News
 2 days ago
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for help to identify a man who used a gun to try to rob a dollar store just outside of Ville Platte.

Deputies were called to the Dollar General Store on Chataignier Road at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim told them that a man, about 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall, with a medium build, came into the store. He was wearing jeans, a long-sleeve hooded shirt and a mask resembling a skull. He had what appeared to be a small pink handgun and pointed it at the victim, demanding money.

The victim ran away from him and locked herself inside the manager's office, and the man tried to get into the register but couldn't. He then ran away.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident please contact the Evangeline Parish Criminal Investigations Division at 337-363-2161.

Here are some pictures of the incident:

