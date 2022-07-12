ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

Open Air Fair: Cannon Falls hosts evening outside

Cover picture for the articleThe Cannon Falls Area Chamber of Commerce’s first Open-Air Fair is from 4:30–7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, in Downtown Cannon Falls. Pastor Brandon Allison, from Bethel’s Rock Church, will be the announcer and DJ....

Raptor Center presenting at picnic July 20

The senior center will be hosting “Adventures in Learning and a Picnic” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at St. Ansgar’s Lutheran Church. The internationally known Raptor Center will be presenting their birds and an hour program. Lunch will be provided afterwards including grilled brats,...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Cannon Valley Ensemble to Perform at Welch Station July 16

Voices of the Valley is hosting live music on the Cannon Valley Trail at Welch Station on July 16 by the Cannon Valley Ensemble from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Ensemble is made up of people who love to make instrumental music together. They began in 2019 as a way to continue playing music all year round when the Cannon Falls Community Band’s summer season was over.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Letter to the Editor: Pool an important asset

First I would like to thank the Cannon Falls City Council for finishing renovations to our pool. The new diving board is putting spring in divers’ steps (or jumps) and the addition of a handicap lift makes our pool more available to all. My grandchildren just finished their swimming...
CANNON FALLS, MN
River Falls Journal

Mei Mei’s announces closure at end of the year

In Aug. 2017 Mei Mei’s Cookie and Creamery opened their doors. At the end of the year, they will be closing their doors. Mei Mei Abdouch is the owner of the business. She made the decision to close because of many factors. “The price of everything went up,” Abdouch...
RIVER FALLS, WI
Yesteryear: Mike Meyers wins demo derby

This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. Rain may have kept the crowds down a bit Tuesday, July 3, at the Cannon Valley Fair demolition derby, but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the over 70 drivers who competed that night. A line of showers that came through an hour or so before the event started may have kept the crowd down, organizer Dave Hernke said.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Check Out Minnesota’s Cutest, Coziest, and Most Unique Coffee Shop and Café

One of my favorite things in the world is coffee, and close to it is finding cute and quaint places to admire and enjoy. And I think I found my new favorite spot! Of course, I was scrolling through TikTok when I found out about this place and now, I am dying to find a time to drive there. The place is Smith’s Coffee and Café located at 8107 Eden Prairie Rd, Eden Prairie, MN.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
PHOTOS: Picturesque Victorian house for sale in Cannon Falls

This picturesque Victorian style home sits on a large corner lot close to downtown Cannon Falls. The home features an open concept kitchen with updated appliances, a large porch off back of home and multiple updates. Updates include carpet throughout, a high efficiency furnace, AC, the roof on the house and garage, the roof on carriage house, water softener, front door, fresh landscaping and new sod in front yard.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Heavy Rain Hits Areas of Southeastern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
ROCHESTER, MN
Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Beacon news briefs

The news briefs from this week's Beacon. The 1951 Cannon Falls High School Class Reunion will be held on July 21st, 2022 at Cannon Golf Club starting at 11:00 AM. Tatum Pickar of Cannon Falls graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science from South Dakota State University's College of Education and Human Sciences.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Civil War re-enactors aim to educate communities

The loud boom of a cannon swept over Red Wing over the weekend during a Civil War re-enactment event. The 2nd Minnesota Battery of Light Artillery group visited with community members at the Goodhue County Historical Society during their summer free family fun day. The reenactment group is based in...
RED WING, MN
Rochester Fire Department Responds to Gas Leak

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Fire Department responded to the report of a natural gas leak in the northeastern part of the city on Wednesday. The Fire Department says a natural gas line was punctured by a person digging a hole to set up a fence. Firefighters used a special clamp to control the leak and turned the situation over to Minnesota energy.
ROCHESTER, MN
Letter to the Editor: Honored to serve

I’m running for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 20A because I care about the future of Cannon Falls, Miesville, Red Wing, Lake City, Wabasha, Bellechester, Goodhue and the surrounding rural townships. My husband, Kevin, and I have five children and live in rural Red Wing. Both my husband...
CANNON FALLS, MN
This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Minnesota

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
MINNESOTA STATE

