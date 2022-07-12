ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R. Kelly Alleged Victim Claims They’re Engaged But Her Family Doesn’t Believe It

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joycelyn Savage, one of the alleged victims of disgraced singer R. Kelly, revealed that the pair are engaged. But her family isn’t buying it. In a letter Savage sent to Judge Ann Donnelly asking for leniency ahead of Kelly’s sentencing late last month, she claimed “I’m Robert Kelly’s fiance”, TMZ...

TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
BET

YNW Melly Court Documents Allege Rapper Ordered Hit On His Own Mother

Rapper YNW Melly is now being accused of attempting to orchestrate the death of his own mother Jamie Demons-King. On Sunday (June 26), prosecutors in the murder trial of the incarcerated rapper, born (Jamell Maurice Demons), claimed they obtained proof of text message exchanges from Melly signing off on the killing of Demons-King, according to VIBE.
survivornet.com

Todd Chrisley, 53, of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Reveals Mom Nanny Faye, 77, is Battling Bladder Cancer As He And Wife Julie, 49, Beg Fans For Prayers After Their Conviction For Financial Crimes

Todd Chrisley’s mom, Nanny Faye, 77, is currently battling bladder cancer. She was diagnosed in fall 2021. Bladder cancer develops when cells that make up the urinary bladder start to grow and eventually develop into tumors. It is highly treatable when caught in the early stages of the disease.
HollywoodLife

Pete Davison’s Ex Olivia O’Brian Claims He Broke Up With Her Over Text

Pete Davidson has had no shortage of high-profile girlfriends, and now one of them is saying that he broke up with her via text — just before going public with Bridgerton beauty Phoebe Dynevor! Singer Olivia O’Brien made the claims on the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast. Her comments aired on the Wednesday, June 29 episode. During the interview, she said she dated Pete until late 2020, when he simply texted to cut things off and informed her he’d already moved on with somebody else.
Essence

Actor Clifton Powell Speaks On His Son Dating Sasha Obama And The Advice He Gives Him To Treat Her Right

The Jr. Clifton and Sasha have been dating for over a year now. His dad says he tells his son often, "Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter." Sasha Obama has a boyfriend and it’s actor Clifton Powell’s son, 25-year-old Clifton Powell Jr. The senior Powell is now opening up about his son’s high-profile relationship.
RadarOnline

'Heartbroken' Jerry Hall Files For Divorce From Rupert Murdoch, Demands Spousal Support After Billionaire Broke Up With Her Via EMAIL

Jerry Hall has filed for divorce from media mogul husband Rupert Murdoch, Radar can confirm, after he reportedly broke up with her in an ice-cold way: via email.According to explosive new court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hall cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split following six years of marriage. She now wants her attorney fees covered and is demanding spousal support.Hall has been left "devastated" after calling it quits, she reportedly told a friend ahead of her 66th birthday tomorrow. Hall was waiting in the U.K. for her spouse, 91, to join her when he sent an email...
HipHopWired

Cardi B Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her Daughter Autistic

Cardi B isn’t here to take sh*t from anyone so y’all knew when someone came for her daughter she was going to clap back something serious. According to Madamenoire, Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture, became the subject of controversy when a twitter user suggested that she was autistic and that Cardi should be paying more attention […]
Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

