Charles Lee Welch

Body Matthew McMichael, who lives on the Jim Creek Ranch northeast of Stockton, was severely burned by lightning during the electrical storm on Tuesday evening. Matthew and a brother, Howard, were in the barn and had finished milking the cows and waiting for the storm to subside. He was sitting on a milking stool with his back resting against the wall of the barn. The bolt of lightning struck a few feet above his head, followed a wire over to a nail on which it was attached, then down the side of the building where Matthew was sitting and entered his back. Portions of his body were badly burned. Howard was sitting only a few feet away from his bother, but was not injured outside of being stunned. A cow standing in a stall near Matthew was killed and two others were knocked to the ground. The electrical storm of.

STOCKTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO