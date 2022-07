This is one of my favorite parts of living at the beach!. You can pull your boat up to a bunch of places with your friends and family for a little food and drink. “Dock and dine” is definitely a tradition at the Jersey Shore, with plenty of options located right along the water, and all you have to do is pull up in your boat and order a drink and a little grub.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO