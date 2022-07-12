ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Fulton offering free youth summer taekwondo lessons

By SAVANNAH NORTON snorton@palltimes.com
oswegocountynewsnow.com
 2 days ago

FULTON — Free taekwondo lessons are being offered to youths this summer in Fulton, presented by the city of Fulton Parks and Recreation Department. Lessons start on July 15 and continue every Friday night until Aug. 26. The lessons will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the Fulton Wrestling Club building,...

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Yacht Club to host ‘Try Sailing’ Events

OSWEGO — In an effort to introduce members of the Oswego community to the sport of sailing, the Oswego Yacht Club will host two “Try Sailing” seminars at its new location at 11 W. Seneca St. (formerly the Office Tavern) in the coming weeks. Scheduled for July...
OSWEGO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Nascentia Health adds new staff

Nascentia Health, with offices across the region including Rome, has added a pair of new staff members from the region to its workforce. They are:. • Ashley Waterman, RN, joined the team as a care manager in Nascentia’s managed long-term care plan, working with members to develop ​customized care plans to ​improve their health outcomes and keep them living safely at home. She previously worked as an adult cystic fibrosis nurse at Upstate University Hospital. She lives in Camden.
ROME, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Barlow announces 2nd Downtown Block Party

OSWEGO — Following a successful Independence Day Block Party in downtown Oswego, Mayor Billy Barlow has announced a second, similar styled block party event will take place on Friday, Aug. 5, from 5-10 p.m. The block party will have a country wild west theme, featuring live music from Dave...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Steve F. Dawang

Steve F. Dawang, 76, of Oswego passed away Tuesday at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse following a long illness. He was born in Glendale, Arizona, and was the son of the late Esteban and Mae (Logan) Dawang. Mr. Dawang was the husband of Marsha (Yule) Dawang; they were married...
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Society
Fulton, NY
Government
Fulton, NY
Sports
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Darryl Loughrey

Darryl Loughrey, 79, of Bundyville, town of Volney, died Thursday, July 7, 2022. He was the son of Archibald Earl and Harriet Glassford Loughrey, attended Minetto Elementary School and was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1961. Shortly after high school, Darryl enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the destroyer, USS Radford, home port in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He was deployed to Vietnam twice and was honorably discharge in 1966. Darryl returned to New York and was employed at Armstrong Cork, Crouse Hinds, his father’s machine shop and retired as a machinist from Black Clawson in 2004 after 25 years of service.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Leah G. Wilson

Leah G. Wilson, 78, a resident of Oswego passed away on May 5, 2022, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany N.Y, surrounded by her family. Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Mullen) Symborski. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s School and the Oswego High School.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fishing underway in LOC Summer Derby

OSWEGO — A Farmington angler holds the grand-prize lead so far in the Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby, which runs through July 31. Bruce Raggi Jr. of Farmington caught a 28-pound salmon on July 2, weighing the fish at Hughes Marina in Williamson. The fishing derby offers a $10,000...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

‘Big Band Sound’ returns to Breitbeck Park

OSWEGO — The “Big Band Sound” of the Oswego County Summer Stage Band, under the direction of Stan Gosek, returns to Breitbeck Park Wednesday (July 13) at 7:30 p.m. This performance will honor Hugh Burritt for his lifelong musical contributions to the “Jazz/Big Band” traditions of Oswego.
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taekwondo#Parks And Recreation#Combat#Fulton Free#Fulton Parks#Recreation Department#Ufc
FL Radio Group

Three Catholic Church Properties for Sale in Auburn

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has listed three of its properties in the City of Auburn for sale. The Citizen reports the school buildings attached to Holy Family and Saint Alphonsus Churches as well as the rectory at Saint Alphonsus have been listed for sale. This action comes as...
AUBURN, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton Speedway to host McDonald’s Renegade Monster Truck Nationals

FULTON — Metal-crunching mayhem returns to Fulton Speedway today and Saturday for the McDonald’s Renegade Monster Truck Nationals, powered by Tracey Road Equipment. “Witness the ground-pounding, earth-shaking 10,000-pound monsters take on a big-time outdoor course, with big air and high speeds,” an event spokesperson said. “Come see national caliber monster trucks, Stinger Unleashed, Buckshot, the Giant Lobster Monster Truck Crushstation, and more! Don’t miss the extreme skills, back flips and precision riding of FMX Motocross.”
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Kathleen C. LaDuke

Kathleen C. LaDuke, 64, of Fulton, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. She was born December 9, 1957 in Syracuse to Joan (Belair) and George Green Jr. Kathy was a homemaker and had been employed as a machine operator at the Nestle Company for several years. She was known for her outgoing personality and kindness, always giving of herself to help others in need, especially the elderly.
FULTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

CNY school districts employ competitive wages to attract more bus drivers

School districts are training and hiring bus drivers to prepare for the upcoming school year, but many are not fully staffed. Some are even willing to pay for job training if you’ve never driven before. Ithaca City School District Transportation Manager Elizabeth Fox said that over the last year...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

McCrobie: Stop, already!

One of my favorite words of all time is the word “scofflaw.”. It’s an informal word that is defined as “a person who flouts the law, especially by failing to comply with a law that is difficult to enforce effectively.”. If you’re already familiar with the term,...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Christopher T. Vescio

Christopher T. Vescio, 41, a former resident of Fulton died Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, after a brief illness. Chris was born in Oswego the son of Karen (Morton) Stuber, and Thomas Vescio. He was a cook and delivery person at Mama Gina’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, Fulton. He loved playing soccer with all his friends. He enjoyed listening to music, watching the sunset, and going to the beach with family and friends. Chris was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Anthony and Mary Vescio, and his maternal grandparents Douglas and Rachel Morton. He is survived by his loving parents, father Thomas (Jennifer) Vescio of Fulton, and mother Karen Stuber of Baldwinsville, his beloved girlfriend Alexandra Mandart of North Syracuse. He is also survived by his siblings Patrick Stuber of Fulton, Joel (Ashley) Vescio of Fulton, Matt (Lauren) Vescio of Fulton, Raquel (Jeremy) Weller of Cross Lake, Dominic Vescio of Fulton, and several loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Calling hours will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd. St. S., Fulton. Burial will be private.
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

Extraordinary Places: Thousand Islands

(WSYR-TV) — If you’ve never visited the Thousand Islands, put it on your list. Just an hour and a half north of Syracuse, it’s a stunning summer destination. Tonight Carrie Lazarus takes us to the place that many people say is the most Extraordinary of all. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Autograph night part of Saturday’s Oswego Speedway program

OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway on Saturday will have a three-division program plus Autograph Night, sponsored by Oswego County Media Group. There will be a 50-lap feature for the Novelis Supermodifieds, a 30-lap main event for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and a 25-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

County reminds residents to stay vigilant to guard against COVID-19

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reported that 120 additional residents tested positive for the virus from July 4 through July 10. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests. In addition, another COVID-19-related death of a county resident was reported by the New York State Department of...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy