ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Woodington Middle School Principal named LCPS 2022-2023 Principal of the Year

By Neuse News
neusenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenoir County Public Schools posted the following on their Facebook page:. Congratulations to Patrick Phillippe, principal of Woodington Middle School for...

www.neusenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

Four LCPS administrators in new roles for 2022-2023 school year

In new roles for the coming school year are, from left, Christy Eubanks, principal of Northwest Elementary School; Dr. Heather Walston, principal of Contentnea-Savannah K-8 School; Gil Repress, the district’s High School Graduation Success Officer; and Rhonda Greene, principal of North Lenoir High School. Three LCPS schools will open...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County Finance - Accounting Technician II

This position performs intermediate level accounting work in the finance office and involves general responsibility for one or more accounting or financial management functions. KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:. Intermediate knowledge of accounting and auditing principles and practices specifically in accounts payable and/or payroll administration. Ability to interpret and analyze accounting...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Monique Sumner: Teen Library volunteers help create summer fun

An essential part of Neuse Regional Libraries success with Youth Programming is due to the enthusiasm and energy of our teen volunteers. Our dedicated teen library volunteers are especially active at their local libraries during the summer. Teen volunteers enjoy engaging with the community and assisting with our children's summer reading program while also participating in their own Teen Summer Reading Program.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lenoir County, NC
Lenoir County, NC
Education
WNCT

BCCC Barber Academy now open to clients

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The TFB&B-BCCC Barber Academy is now accepting clients. Beaufort County Community College’s new barbering program has 18 students enrolled in its first session. Like its Cosmetology and Manicuring Salon on campus, the TFB&B-BCCC Barber Academy invites the public to receive discounted services so that...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

Suspended police officer now says he won’t resign from Johnston County school board

In an about-face, a Smithfield police officer who has been suspended without pay now says he will not resign from his position on the Johnston County school board. Ronald Johnson, who is the subject of a Smithfield Police Department internal investigation, had told The JoCo Report on Friday that he would resign from the school board because he’s “not in position to govern or lead.”
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

ECU to conduct interviews to replace vice chancellor for student affairs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina university is preparing to replace a long time school leader. East Carolina University has begun their search for a new vice chancellor for student affairs following Virginia Hardy who has held the position for years. Hardy announced her plans to retire in February. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County soil and water director

Under limited supervision, the Soil and Water Director assists the Lenoir Soil and Water Conservation District in carrying out a coordinated soil and water conservation program. The incumbent is responsible for the administration of Soil and Water staff and technical services needed to apply a wide variety of conservation practices on land in the county. The incumbent is responsible for oversight of the North Carolina Agriculture Cost Share Program area, all Soil and Water Conservation Programs, and supervises technical and administrative staff. Reports to the Planning and Development Director under the direction of the County Manager and Board of Soil & Water Supervisors.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcps
neusenews.com

Eastern Eye Care in Snow Hill is accepting new patients

Eastern Eye Care in Snow Hill offers over 40 years of experience, providing eye care to the residents of Greene County and surrounding areas. They are currently accepting new patients! With an emphasis on patient-centered care, Eastern Eye Care tailors each visit to ensure every person who walks through their doors is receiving the highest quality of care.
SNOW HILL, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County Landfill/Solid Waste

RECYCLING SITE ATTENDANT (PART-TIME) - Hourly Rate range: $10.00 - $11.00. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The primary purpose of this position is to provide responsible oversight of the recycling areas for public deposit and collection. KNOWLEDGES, SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Thorough knowledge regarding the location of every recycling center within Lenoir County....
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County offering pay for participation in lifestyle program

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department is looking for people to participate in a lifestyle program that can help improve heart health. The program, which is a 10-month Med-South nutrition and physical activity program, is available for people between the ages of 18 and 80 who are interested in learning how to improve eating habits and increase physical activity.
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
WNCT

Military training event held in Swansboro

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A military training event is taking place in the town of Swansboro this week. Troops from 2nd “Anglico” and partner nations will conduct communication exercises in and around the town to simulate training in an “urban environment.” Service members will conduct hand-held radio communication with rotary or jet aircrafts passing overhead. […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WITN

Police asking for community help to find missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for the communities help to find a man that has been missing since Sunday. The Greenville Police Department wants people to look out for Alex Sharpless. The 21-year-old was reported missing three days ago by a family member who...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Mayor Hardy and local area pastors make a plea for cooperation

Mayor Hardy, alongside local area pastors, made a public plea for cooperation within the community to help stem the violence Kinston has experienced. From the steps of City Hall, the Mayor addressed the citizens of Kinston and asked for the leaders of the community to take part in the efforts to reduce crime.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Kinston and its history, culture

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The exploring in the Eastern North Carolina continues. As part of our month-long series, Living Local, we are heading to a different town or city in ENC every weekday in July. Wednesday, we were in Kinston. The CSS Neuse Museum is right in the heart of downtown Kinston. There is a lot […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Martin General Hospital to suspend ICU August 1

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Martin General Hospital has announced it will temporarily suspend its intensive care unit on August 1. The Williamston hospital, which holds 49 beds, says its medical/surgical unit and emergency department will remain open and fully operational. Hospital leaders said their inability to recruit nurses to work there led to the decision to suspend the unit.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville PD officials looking for man last seen June 8, 2022

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for a missing man. They said Thomas Earl Russell was last seen leaving 1901 Fairview Way on June 8, 2022. Family and friends have not seen or heard from him since. Russell is described as 6'2" tall,...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy