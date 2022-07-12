Woodington Middle School Principal named LCPS 2022-2023 Principal of the Year

Under limited supervision, the Soil and Water Director assists the Lenoir Soil and Water Conservation District in carrying out a coordinated soil and water conservation program. The incumbent is responsible for the administration of Soil and Water staff and technical services needed to apply a wide variety of conservation practices on land in the county. The incumbent is responsible for oversight of the North Carolina Agriculture Cost Share Program area, all Soil and Water Conservation Programs, and supervises technical and administrative staff. Reports to the Planning and Development Director under the direction of the County Manager and Board of Soil & Water Supervisors.

