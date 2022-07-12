ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New Pennsylvania law requires drivers to remove snow, ice from cars

By George Stockburger
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRLDW_0gdEtWbH00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania drivers will soon be legally required to clear their car of snow or ice before hitting the roads.

Governor Tom Wolf signed HB 1094 after it was unanimously passed in the legislature.

The law says drivers must make “reasonable efforts to remove accumulated ice or snow from the motor vehicle or motor carrier vehicle, including the hood, trunk and roof of the motor vehicle or motor carrier vehicle, within 24 hours after the cessation of the falling snow or ice.”

The law does not apply for vehicles en route to remove snow or ice, though police may pull over those drivers if they believe the accumulation is a threat to other drivers.

When snow or ice is dislodged or falls from a moving vehicle or motor carrier vehicle and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious bodily injury, the operator of the vehicle from which the snow or ice is dislodged or falls from will be subject to a fine of not less than $200 nor more than $1,500 for each offense.

The bill also creates a Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee consisting of the Secretary of Transportation, Chairman of the Public Utility Commission, Turnpike Commission chairman, State Police chairman, Senate and House transportation committee chairs and minority chairs, and 23 members of the public from various associations and committees.

The snow removal law takes effect in 60 days, well ahead of Pennsylvania’s next winter storm.

The law was proposed by Senator Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh/Northampton) as “Christie’s Law” in honor of Christine Lambert of Palmer Township. Lambert died after a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield on Christmas Day in 2005.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

New Pennsylvania Law Goes Into Effect in 60 Days

We've all seen it before, snow or ice flies off vehicles and lands on the car behind or beside them. Because of this, drivers hate driving in the winter. That's why on Monday, Pennsylvania passed Christine's Law. It requires drivers to remove all snow and ice from vehicles at least 24 hours after a heavy snow or ice storm. You don't need your snow brush yet, but it's crucial for the winter because the law goes into effect in the next 60 days.
News Channel 34

New Pa. law may impact peer-to-peer car rentals

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — Part of a new Pennsylvania could impact you if you use Peer-to-Peer car rental programs. This goes for companies such as Turo and Getaround, which allows individuals to rent their cars out to other people. Harrisburg-based lawyer Scott Cooper tells Nexstar that insurance companies will...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Karns Foods Is Now A Super Market for Pennsylvania Beef Farmers

After dealing with the uncertainty of milk prices for years, Daryl Hart wanted to add a stable revenue source to his farm. Last December, he found it through a partnership with Karns Foods, a privately-owned supermarket chain in Pennsylvania’s capital region. Hart, of McAlisterville, is now one of 19...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

New Pennsylvania Laws Will Head Off Nutrient Runoff

Pennsylvania farmers and other fertilizer users have new tools to control runoff thanks to recently enacted legislation. The state budget, which Gov. Tom Wolf signed July 8, creates a $220 million Clean Streams Fund. Of that, $154 million will support the new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program. And on Monday, Wolf...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Palmer Township, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
wtae.com

The gas tax debate in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Anyone who uses an internal combustion engine to get from point A to point B feels the pain of high gasoline and diesel prices. "It's about time that we start thinking about the average consumer out there who has to pay for these taxes," said state Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny. "And when we say 'the money should be going into the rainy day fund,' well it's raining out there for a lot of people who can't get to work, can't pay their bills."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
local21news.com

Three new state parks coming to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA — Governor Tom Wolf announced in a Tweet that Pennsylvania will be getting three new state parks. According to his Tweet, the funding was secured in the year's budget to make the investment into the parks system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania sues 3 counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s elections agency is suing three Republican-controlled county governments to force their election boards to report primary results to include ballots with undated exterior envelopes. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. The Department of State on Tuesday sued Fayette, Lancaster and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Removal#Vehicles#Legislature#Politics State#Traffic Accident#Politics Legislative#Transportation#Turnpike Commission#State Police#Senate#House
WITF

Gov. Wolf vetoes bid to block all-electric building codes in Pennsylvania

The Democratic governor said the legislation takes away “local decision-making” from municipalities that are looking to address climate change. Citing the need to fight climate change, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday vetoed Republican-penned legislation to stop municipalities from adopting building codes that prohibit natural gas hookups.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Driver hit, killed on Pa. highway while trying to flag down help: police

A 23-year-old man was struck and killed early Monday while trying to wave down help for his car, which had broken down on a Berks County highway, authorities said. The 23-year-old Lebanon man’s car was partially blocking the right eastbound lane of Interstate 78 in Tilden Township while he tried to get someone to help him around 4:42 a.m. Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
PINE GROVE, PA
News Channel 34

Anticipate delays on the Vestal Parkway

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the right lane heading eastbound on the Vestal Parkway is closed from east of Murray Hill Road to west of Club House Road. The lane closure is expected to be in place until approximately...
VESTAL, NY
News Channel 34

Wolf Administration supports LGBTQ+ celebrations across the state

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, July 13, the Wolf administration announced 17 recipients of the Pa. Pride Community Grant program which supports LGBTQ+ festivals and events throughout the commonwealth through Sept. 2022. The PA Pride Community Grant Program reaffirms our commitment to bringing visibility to the LGBTQ+ community and creating a more inclusive commonwealth,” Carrie […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy