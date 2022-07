The Hope Civitan Club had as its speaker Bobby Nowlin, consumer banking relationship specialist with Bank OZK, on June 28. Pictured with Civitan President Amber Mackey, Nowlin explained his goal of serving in the community through education on financial matters, helping people learn to save money, and helping reduce fears they have about money. Civitan clubs worldwide adhere to the three principles of service, knowledge and fellowship. The Hope Civitan Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Dos Loco Gringos Restaurant.

