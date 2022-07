PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Inflation is at the pump, the grocery store, the restaurants, and Pine Belt businesses are struggling to keep up with the raging prices. “Prices are way, way higher than they used to be, which is making us change our prices to stay afloat,” said Marco Baker, owner of Marco’s Chicken and Waffles in Hattiesburg. “So it’s definitely been an issue for us.”

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO