Delaware State

How Elon Musk Could Lose His Shirt in Delaware

By Alex Kirshner
Slate
 2 days ago

Elon Musk's attempt to beat his way out of paying $44 billion for Twitter has reached its latest phase, after months of Musk field-testing his legal argument in public. Musk has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to terminate his agreement to buy the social network for $54.20 per share,...

slate.com

CNN

This is what doomed Elon Musk's Twitter deal

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — When Elon Musk announced his intention to buy...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

The Reason Elon Musk Is Facing A $258 Billion Lawsuit

Elon Musk is currently being sued for more than he is worth after being accused of running a "pyramid scheme." A lawsuit claiming damages of $258 billion was filed against the world's richest man in Manhattan on June 16. Musk's current net worth, according to Forbes' "real-time billionaires" list, is $212.5 billion.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Elon Musk says it's time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Monday that he thinks former President Donald Trump should, "hang up his hat & sail into the sunset." A House select committee is in the midst of presenting initial findings from a yearlong investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob of Trump's supporters.
POTUS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Business
The Verge

Twitter's new lawyers tell Elon Musk the $44 billion deal is still on

Twitter's high-powered lawyers from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are preparing for a court battle. After Elon Musk finally filed paperwork attempting to exit a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter last week, they filed a letter today saying Musk's termination attempt is invalid because "Mr. Musk and the other Musk Parties have knowingly, intentionally, willfully, and materially breached the Agreement."
BUSINESS
Person
Elon Musk
The Atlantic

Elon Musk Is a 'Nightmare Client'

Just days after Elon Musk announced that he was seeking to terminate his deal to buy Twitter, the social-media company filed a 62-page lawsuit against Musk, claiming he was in violation of his agreement and was legally bound to buy the firm. (Musk responded on Twitter: "Oh the irony lol.") Musk had claimed that the company withheld information about the number of spam bots, or false accounts, on its platform. Twitter argued that Musk is creating flimsy excuses to walk away from a deal because both his net worth and the value of Twitter have plunged since April.
DELAWARE STATE
hypebeast.com

Twitter and Elon Musk to Proceed With Four-Day Trial in September

Details have emerged surrounding Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk for backing out of the acquisition deal. The social media platform is looking to have Musk follow through on the $44 billion USD acquisition, forcing him to pay $54.20 USD per share. Twitter wrote in the lawsuit, "Having mounted a...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Twitter sues Elon Musk, says he can't "trash the company… and walk away"

Twitter filed its expected lawsuit against Elon Musk on Tuesday, demanding that he complete the $44 billion purchase of the social network. "Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests," the lawsuit said. "Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he—unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law—is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away."
DELAWARE STATE
#Mergers And Acquisitions
Motley Fool

Elon Musk Doesn't Want to Buy Twitter Anymore, and Neither Should You

Elon Musk has withdrawn his $44 billion offer for Twitter. Twitter's decision to sue Musk -- instead of taking the $1 billion termination fee -- raises red flags regarding its future. You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Axios

Trump and Musk's war of words heats up

Former President Trump doubled down in his public denouncement of Elon Musk on Tuesday after the billionaire criticized him on Twitter. Driving the news: "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset," Musk tweeted in response to a report on the former president calling him "another bullsh--t artist" at a rally in Alaska. "Dems should also call off the attack — don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."
POTUS
Billboard

Twitter Sues Elon Musk to Force Him to Complete $44B Acquisition

Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday, trying to force him to complete his $44 billion takeover of the social media company by accusing him of "outlandish" and "bad faith" actions that have caused the platform irreparable harm and "wreaked havoc" on its stock price.
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is 'legally wrong' in backing out of $44 billion Twitter takeover and if he is forced to buy the company it will 'die slowly and painfully' as CNBC host says he 'may face JAIL' if he refuses

Elon Musk is 'legally wrong' in backing out of $44 billion Twitter takeover and analysts say if he is forced to buy the company it will 'die slowly and painfully' as a CNBC host claims the billionaire 'may face jail time' if he refuses. CNBC's David Faber made the claim...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Tesla
Cheddar News

'Not Outside the Realm of the Possible' Twitter Wins Lawsuit Against Musk

Twitter is suing Elon Musk to force him to follow through on his deal to buy the social media company. The Tesla CEO officially backed out of his $44 billion offer last week, claiming that Twitter hadn't provided enough information on spam accounts. Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College Law School, joined Cheddar News to break down what the lawsuit alleges, what a court in Delaware has to do with it, and if Elon Musk has anything to worry about from Twitter's legal action. "They're looking for specific performance, which would be an order from the court to get him to complete the transaction, which courts in Delaware haven't have granted in the past — in the last couple of years," he said. "Even so, it''s not outside the realm of the possible that if they win that the court would order Musk to complete the transaction."
DELAWARE STATE
POLITICO

Twitter sues Elon Musk for pulling out of $44B deal to buy company

Making it official, Twitter sued Elon Musk on Tuesday for pulling out of the $44 billion dollar deal to buy the social media platform. The lawsuit, filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery, will likely set the stage for a drawn-out legal battle as the company seeks to have Musk follow through on the acquisition, or, alternatively, require him to pay the $1 billion break-up fee outlined in the original agreement.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Elon Musk Will Beat Twitter! WSJ Says It's Obvious... Assuming You Change Every Single Fact And Law.

Nobody seriously thinks Twitter is in trouble here. Business professor Scott Galloway went so far as to call the merger agreement "hermetically sealed, it's so airtight." Musk's very capable lawyers will spend the litigation on the defensive. They might "win" to the extent they force Twitter to walk away with less than Twitter wants, but that's not this op-ed — this op-ed asserts that Musk wins outright.
BUSINESS

