ASU, Princeton collaborate on $6M Department of Defense grant in hopes of improving communication, transportation networks. The world is composed of solids, liquids, gases and plasmas: the four forms in which all matter exists in the universe. At high concentrations, such as in tiny groups of atoms, matter has different “condensed” states represented by different formations, like ordered crystal patterns, random patterns and those that lie somewhere in between. One of those in-between states is called hyperuniformity, and its disordered nature contributes unique properties.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO