Fitness

Chris Hemsworth swears by ice baths for muscle building, but doing them wrong can kill your gains. Here's the right way, according to his trainer.

 2 days ago
Ice bath therapy may ease muscle soreness, but it can slow muscle growth if done too soon after a workout, according to Chris Hemsworth's personal trainer. Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images
  • Actor Chris Hemsworth uses ice baths as part of his fitness routine, his trainer said.
  • Ice baths can reduce soreness and help muscles recover from intense exercise.
  • To build muscle, avoid ice right after a workout, which can prevent muscle repair, evidence suggests.

Insider

Insider

