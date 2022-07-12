ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Duncan Keith Retires On His Terms, Thanks Blackhawks Coaches, Players, and Fans

bleachernation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Blackhawks, as we once fondly knew them, being dismantled and the final two members of the One Goal era’s future(s) in question as NHL free agency opens tomorrow, it’s fitting that another Blackhawks legend from that era officially hangs his skates up. Duncan Keith –...

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings

The Detroit Red Wings have had a busy start to free agency, bringing in a handful of key players to help them get back into the playoffs. Among the big additions to Detroit’s roster on Day 1 of free agency include David Perron, Dominik Kubalik, and Ben Chiarot. It’s a two years deal for David […] The post Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Shocking Blackhawks moves leave Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews with intriguing stance on no-movement clauses

The Chicago Blackhawks have turned a lot of heads this 2022 NHL offseason with one befuddling move after another, ones that might not be sitting well with their superstar duo of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. However, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic, it doesn’t appear that the pair is disgruntled enough to the point where they could be driven to waive their no-movement clauses, and in the process would open the gates for a legitimate potential for them to get traded from Chicago.
NHL
Inside The Penguins

Penguins Re-Sign Evgeni Malkin to Four-Year Deal

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins officially have the squad back together. Despite reports that Evgeni Malkin was set to test free agency, the star forward is staying at PPG, signing a four-year deal to remain in Pittsburgh. Malkin's four-year deal totals $24.4 million, $6.1 million per season. The seven-time NHL...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
FanSided

Avalanche Stanley Cup-winning goaltender has a new home, and conference

Darcy Kuemper, Stanley Cup-winning goalie for the Colorado Avalanche, signed a five-year contract with the Washington Capitals. The Colorado Avalanche lost only four games in the playoffs and won the Stanley Cup by defeating the back-to-back champions in the Tampa Bay Lightning. Credit can be given to the performance of Darcy Kuemper. After winning the Stanley Cup, Kuemper hit free agency. On opening day of free agency, Kuemper cashed in.
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Blue Jackets New Signee Johnny Gaudreau’s Wife Meredith Gaudreau

Johnny Gaudreau skipped his hometown team to sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets after his contract with the Calgary Flames expired. That means a new WAG is coming to Ohio. Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith Gaudreau, is a familiar face in NHL circles. However, details about her background continue to elude her newlywed husband’s fans. So we reveal everything about who the new Blue Jackets WAG is in this Meredith Gaudreau wiki.
NHL
NBC Sports

Flyers reportedly add a veteran fourth-line fighter

The Flyers reportedly made a depth addition Wednesday in free agency by agreeing to terms with veteran winger Nicolas Deslauriers. The club's deal with Deslauriers is for four years and just under $2 million annually, according to a report by Sportsnet's Jeff Marek. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first reported the news...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
Joel Quenneville
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Brent Seabrook
Person
Dale Tallon
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Jonathan Toews
Yardbarker

Oilers Inquired About Blockbuster Deal With Blackhawks

Until he’s ultimately no longer a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, there will be questions surrounding the status of Patrick Kane in Chicago. As that team tears down its roster and quickly descends into despair that is being a frequent lottery team, how players like Kane and Jonathan Toews react to so much losing will be a fascinating story to watch.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Scotty Bowman moves on from job as Blackhawks adviser

Scotty Bowman has left the Chicago Blackhawks after what the Hall of Famer said was a difficult year. Bowman announced Tuesday he no longer works for the organization as of July 1, saying he decided it was time to move on after 14 years as the Blackhawks’ senior hockey operations adviser. Bowman’s son Stan stepped down as general manager in October after an independent investigation into the team’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations in 2010 revealed he knew about the situation. “It was a pretty uncomfortable year because of Stan’s thing, getting let go, and I stayed on for the year and tried to keep going as much as I could, which I think I did,” Bowman told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “It’s been a good ride. I mean, you don’t get the chance to work with your son all the time. Naturally you have your differences of opinion, but I got to know the personnel on the team, and it was a good ride to be able to see this team develop and everything else.”
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rangers Should Pursue Blockbuster Trade for Patrick Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks are entering a rebuild with the trades of Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach during the 2022 NHL Draft. Long-time core players in Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews remain on the roster but for how much longer? They are both entering the final year of their respective contracts and the organization would prefer to acquire future assets and young players in trades for both of them to facilitate the roster’s remake.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Chicago Blackhawks Sign Andreas Athanasiou to a 1-Year Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks 2022 crazy offseason continued Wednesday when they agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with forward Andreas Athanasiou. Chicago general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson is tearing down the roster and rebuilding from the bottom, but they are adding some veteran free agent forwards, including Max Domi and Athanasiou around a lot of young players.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Hall Of Famer
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Sign Center Colin Blackwell, Per Reports

Blackwell joins the Blackhawks for his fifth NHL season. He spent two seasons in Nashville and one with the New York Rangers before splitting time between Seattle and Toronto in 2021-22. Last season, the 29-year-old recorded 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 58 games between the Kraken and Leafs....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Hawks' Davidson has meeting with Kane, Toews

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about GM Kyle Davidson's meeting with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Will the two franchise icons finish their careers in Chicago or be playing elsewhere next season? The guys also discuss their takeaways from development camp and the winners and losers of free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks’ defense. And following a season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he’s in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league’s top defenseman.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy