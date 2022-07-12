ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farewell and Thank You, Duncan Keith

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday afternoon, the Edmonton Oilers hosted a press conference. Duncan Keith walked in, flanked by his son, to tell the hockey world he was officially hanging up his skates and calling a career. His next stop will be Toronto, where he will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of...

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Shocking Blackhawks moves leave Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews with intriguing stance on no-movement clauses

The Chicago Blackhawks have turned a lot of heads this 2022 NHL offseason with one befuddling move after another, ones that might not be sitting well with their superstar duo of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. However, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic, it doesn’t appear that the pair is disgruntled enough to the point where they could be driven to waive their no-movement clauses, and in the process would open the gates for a legitimate potential for them to get traded from Chicago.
SCOTTY BOWMAN WALKS AWAY FROM BLACKHAWKS, STILL WANTS TO WIN

The Chicago Blackhawks are unabashedly tanking this offseason. They traded Alex DeBrincat, arguably their most valuable asset, neglected to qualify youngsters Dylan Strome & Dominik Kubalik, and named a first-time head coach to lead their team. Precisely none of those things indicate a franchise with any intent on fielding a remotely competitive team. The futures of Patrick Kane & Jonathan Toews have flooded the rumor mill, and there is reason to suspect one or both of them will not finish their careers in Chicago. Reasonably, a player might not want anything to do with such a blatant & thorough teardown.
Rangers Should Pursue Blockbuster Trade for Patrick Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks are entering a rebuild with the trades of Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach during the 2022 NHL Draft. Long-time core players in Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews remain on the roster but for how much longer? They are both entering the final year of their respective contracts and the organization would prefer to acquire future assets and young players in trades for both of them to facilitate the roster’s remake.
Chicago Blackhawks Sign Andreas Athanasiou to a 1-Year Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks 2022 crazy offseason continued Wednesday when they agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with forward Andreas Athanasiou. Chicago general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson is tearing down the roster and rebuilding from the bottom, but they are adding some veteran free agent forwards, including Max Domi and Athanasiou around a lot of young players.
Podcast: Hawks' Davidson has meeting with Kane, Toews

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about GM Kyle Davidson's meeting with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Will the two franchise icons finish their careers in Chicago or be playing elsewhere next season? The guys also discuss their takeaways from development camp and the winners and losers of free agency.
Filip Zadina: 3 best destinations in 2022 NHL offseason

The Detroit Red Wings selected Filip Zadina sixth overall in 2018. It seemed as if the Red Wings came away with a steal. After all, Zadina wasn’t expected to fall that far. He was considered the best pure goal scorer in the draft. Some had him as possibly the best overall player available. For him to be available at sixth overall was unexpected.
Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk to one-year contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $850,000. Pysyk, 30, is a veteran of 10 NHL seasons and has suited up in 531 games, totaling 104 points (28-76-104) and 162 penalty minutes between the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound defenseman returned to the Sabres last season after spending his first five campaigns (2012-16) with the organization, tallying 12 points (3-9-12) and 16 penalty minutes in 68 games during the 2021-22 season. Before rejoining the Sabres, Pysyk spent the 2020-21 season with the Stars, recording four points (3-1-4) in 36 games, and also suited up for the Panthers from 2016-20, tallying 62 points (17-45-62) in 292 games. During his first stint with the Sabres, Pysyk posted 26 points (5-21-26) in 125 games from 2012-16. He has also appeared in 145 games for the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans from 2012-16, recording 48 points (8-40-48) and 82 penalty minutes.
Hawks GM Davidson had 'healthy' dialogue with Kane, Toews

Kyle Davidson made it clear when he became the permanent general manager in March that the Blackhawks are going to embark on a rebuild, but the magnitude of it became real this past week when Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat were traded for future assets and the organization walked away from Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome.
