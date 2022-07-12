Barbie unveils new doll in honor of conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall

Jane Goodall Institute

Mattel has announced the latest release in its "Inspiring Women" series, releasing a doll on Tuesday dedicated to conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.

Goodall, 88, began her ground-breaking research on chimpanzees in East Africa more than 60 years ago.

"My entire career, I've wanted to help inspire kids to be curious and explore the world around them," Goodall said in a statement. "I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel a sense that they can make a difference."

The new doll's launch coincides with the 62nd anniversary of Goodall's first visit to Tanzania's Gombe National Park, where she conducted groundbreaking research on wild chimpanzees. It also comes just ahead of World Chimpanzee Day on July 14.

Her figurine wears a khaki shirt and shorts, a pair of binoculars and holds a notebook. It also comes with a miniature replica of David Greybeard, the first male chimp Dr. Goodall named and discovered making tools out of sticks.

Goodall's doll is made from ocean-bound plastic and is part of Mattel's Inspiring Women Series, which pays tribute to courageous and risk-taking women. Prior dolls in the collection include Ida B. Wells, Dr. Maya Angelou and Eleanor Roosevelt.

"Kids need more role models like Dr. Jane Goodall, because imagining they can be anything is just the beginning -- seeing it makes all the difference," Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Mattel dolls, said in a statement.

Barbie has also teamed up with the Jane Goodall Institute to launch its 2022 Barbie Career of the Year Eco-Leadership Team, a line of dolls with "green careers" such as a Chief Sustainability Officer and Renewable Energy Engineer.

McKnight said the company hopes the collection "pays homage to a groundbreaking woman in science" and inspires kids to learn more about green careers.