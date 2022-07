Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program are targeting forwards in their 2023 recruiting class. Just a day after the team offered TJ Power, they are now pursuing four-star power forward Zayden High. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound prospect out of Arizona took to Twitter to announce that he has received an offer from Davis and the Tar Heels on Tuesday night. High is a player that UNC has watched in the past and now they appear very serious with the interest. The offer from UNC is the 19th in his recruitment with programs like Arizona State, Arkansas, Houston, Michigan, Texas Tech and Texas...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO