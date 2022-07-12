Suffolk Police ask for public's help after gunshots damage several buildings, vehicles

Police Lights

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the person or people responsible for overnight gunfire that damaged several vehicles and buildings on N. Saratoga Street.

According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

One or more people discharged a firearm, causing damage to buildings and vehicles located on the street. No injuries were reported.

Any citizens or business owners in the area of this incident are asked to check their security camera history and contact Suffolk Police with any relevant information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.