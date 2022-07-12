ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

'It's All About You' coping through chronic pain program

By Madelyn Werder
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Interested in learning more about coping with chronic pain conditions like arthritis, fibromyalgia, back pain, headaches, and more?

Lee Health Chronic Pain Self-Management “It’s All About You,” is offering a research-based chronic pain self-management program for the community.

The workshop will meet every week for six weeks and is free.

The goal of the workshop is to help people suffering from chronic conditions become empowered to improve their quality of life.

Some of the exercises practiced in the workshop will be how to manage medications, exercising, managing stress, fatigue, and healthier eating habits.

The virtual sessions will be held on August 11 from 1-3 PM.

