The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it has arrested a Clayton County Jail detainee and charged him with killing his cellmate. According to the GBI, Jarvin Cornelius Wallace, 22, of Atlanta, is charged with felony murder in the death of Jaylan Andrise Goodman, 26, of Jonesboro. Wallace was arraigned on one count of murder at 10 a.m. Friday before Magistrate Judge Keisha Wright Hill. He had been granted bond with special conditions in April on one count of entering an automobile.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO