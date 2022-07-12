Women and financial stress

As many members of Generation Z are in their mid-20s, they are likely beginning to contemplate where they want to live for the next chapter of their lives. This generation is made up of people born between 1997 and 2012 and those ages 10 to 25. While the younger members of this generation may not be looking to move out of their home base quite yet, the older members are starting to look for a city to settle down in that fits their economic and lifestyle needs. Considering that many 20-somethings are fresh out of school or about to start a new job, they likely have not had the time to build a significant amount of wealth and are looking to live somewhere affordable.

