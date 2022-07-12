ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Man involved in alleged Monday shootout with police charged with attempted murder of LEOs

By Frank Stanfield
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXRBi_0gdErIYl00

MOUNT DORA — The man involved in a Monday car chase and alleged shootout with law enforcement officers has been charged with three counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officers, fleeing and eluding and firing a weapon from a vehicle.

Eighteen-year-old Jonny Ze Guiseppe Santiago , a domestic violence suspect, was charged after law enforcement officers say he fled from Volusia County, crashed into a synagogue and engaged in a gun battle with police.

He was shot, too, and was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Read our initial report: Domestic violence suspect arrested after shooting, crash into Mount Dora synagogue

Officers: Father of domestic violence suspect involved in Monday police shootout is missing

More: 17-year-old arrested, charged with vehicular homicide in Clermont rollover crash

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 11 p.m. Sunday from New York, according to VCSO spokesman Andrew Gant. The caller said her husband was with their son, Jonny Santiago, in Deltona.

Earlier in the day, she had been on the phone with her husband, Juan Santiago, 52, when she heard them arguing and then heard a loud noise. The call ended, and she didn't hear back from her husband.

Now, Juan Santiago is missing.

Volusia County investigators went to 899 Lehigh Drive in Deltona, Gant said, but no one was home and a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup that Jonny liked to drive was missing.

The truck was spotted in DeBary, but the driver fled from deputies, Gant said. Deputies sent out regional and national bulletins. The truck was also seen in Sanford, but the driver sped away.

According to Herrell, Santiago was also in the Groveland, Howey-In-The-Hills and Tavares areas Monday before the pursuit. Anyone who recalls seeing the white Ford F-150 in a suspicious location or under suspicious circumstances, are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 352-343-2101.

Eventually, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office helicopter spotted the pickup truck in the area of U.S. Highway 441 and First Avenue, said LCSO Lt. John Herrell. Deputies tried to stop the pickup on Eudora Road near Walmart but the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

“… Santiago, displayed a firearm out the driver’s side window, aiming and discharging several rounds from a handgun at pursuing law enforcement near the 1800 block of N. Donnelly,” according to the arrest affidavit.

He lost control of the vehicle near Ninth Avenue and crashed into the side of the Traditional Congregation synagogue, the affidavit said.

“Thank God, no one was in the building,” Rabbi Geoff Solomon said Tuesday.

Santiago kept firing at Lake deputies and Mount Dora police, who returned fire, wounding him, the affidavit says.

He then crawled out of the passenger side window, the report said. He dropped his weapon and was treated by law enforcement officers until paramedics arrived, and he was airlifted to the hospital, where he is in custody.

Some law enforcement officers were taken to local hospitals where they were treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the law enforcement officers’ shooting.

Two deputies were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The status of the Mount Dora officer who fired his weapon is unclear.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Man involved in alleged Monday shootout with police charged with attempted murder of LEOs

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
City
Mount Dora, FL
City
Groveland, FL
City
Tavares, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clermont, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sheriff: Body found in Orange County lake identified as suspect's missing father Juan Santiago

'It's sad': Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood provides update on search for Juan Santiago. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood confirmed that a body found east of Orlando on Thursday was that of Juan Santiago, the father of an 18-year-old man who was a person of interest in Juan's disappearance, and who shot at law enforcement before being taken into custody earlier this week.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leos#Shooting#Police#Attempted Murder#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Vcso
WESH

Deputies: Stolen vehicle crashes in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a crash scene Wednesday afternoon. Deputies arrived around 2:15 p.m. to the 3300 block of South Goldenrod Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. A stolen black Mustang crashed, and deputies say, a man with a child was spotted...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
flaglernewsweekly.com

Operation “Meth Side Story” – Busts 18 Drug Dealers in Flagler County – Drugs Seized Could Kill 98,000 People

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) 2.5-month investigation leads to the arrest warrants of 18 drug dealers, seizing enough poison to kill more than 98,000 people. After an arrest sweep this morning, FCSO’s Operation “Meth Side Story” resulted in 13 arrests. FCSO is still searching for the remaining 5 drugs dealers wanted in this operation. This operation focused on drug dealers in Bunnell and the Mondex area of Flagler County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect tracked down in theft of vacuum cleaners from Target in The Villages

A suspect has been tracked down in the theft of vacuum cleaners in 2020 from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages. Brian Patrick Willbur, 40, of Longwood, was booked Tuesday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with multiple counts of grand theft. Willbur was caught on surveillance on two different days in October 2020 stealing Dyson vacuum cleaners and other merchandise from the store, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. In December of that year, the detective investigating the case found that the Altamonte Springs Police Department was investigating a similar string of thefts and was looking for Willbur. Warrants were issued for his arrest.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Drunk Daytona man arrested after swinging whiskey bottle at car

5:33 p.m. — 1100 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police responded to a local gas station after receiving a call about a car that crashed into a gas pump. Upon arriving, the reporting officer said he spoke to a 45-year-old Daytona Beach man who was...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Woman with drugs arrested by Lady Lake police nabbed again two days later

A woman with drugs who was arrested by Lady Lake police was nabbed again two days later in Leesburg. Shana Lori Harbin, 36, of Leesburg, was at the wheel of a vehicle at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sunoco gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A police officer checked on a passenger in the vehicle who appeared to be passed out. Harbin said the passenger was “just tired.” The officer suspected the passenger was under the influence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

2K+
Followers
763
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy