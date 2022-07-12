ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Breaking: Councilwoman Kate Leonard Announces She’s Not Running For Reelection

By Christian Winthrop
 2 days ago
3rd Ward Newport City Councilwoman Kate Leonard announced in a letter Tuesday that she is withdrawing her nomination papers and ending her bid for reelection.

After spending more than 20 years on the Newport City Council, I have decided to withdraw my nomination papers to run for Ward 3 Councilor. These many years have been very rewarding to me. I have done my best to be an advocate for my constituents and have worked to respond by texts, emails, and phone calls. I plan on still being active in our community and will continue to offer any assistance to the people of our city. I have decided to concentrate on my extended family, elderly dog, and my real estate career.

I have communicated with my opponent David Carlin several times. Having networked and forged relationships on not only local, but State and national levels, I have offered to use my experience to help him transition into the position that I have held in any way needed. I have confidence that he will represent the residents well.

The Charter Review Commission has made several recommendations for changes to our governing policies in Newport. I do not want to see the Ward Councilor positions to be eliminated and feel this would be an injustice to the people of our city.

I think that the present tax increase of 4% is not sustainable, even though the collected tax rate will be 3% this coming fiscal year. The students of Newport need to improve educationally in order to have a good lifestyle. It will take parents, teachers, and administrators working together to bring this to fruition. The teachers cannot have this responsibility alone.

Newport is my home. I want to continue to live here. What happens in Newport in the coming years is very important to all of us. Realistic people are needed in government. There is a balance on what people can afford and what they can wish for. I will be watching—and commenting.

I thank you all for letting me represent you. I will continue to be readily available to help our city and all of you who live here.

Kate Leonard

Ward 3 Newport City Council

