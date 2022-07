NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Tampa area residents not knowing where their next meal was coming from was able to take advantage of some free resources Thursday. Farm Share, one of Florida's leading food nonprofits, partnered with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and Refuge Church to give out food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tampa area. Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, people came out to the church in New Port Richey to receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

TAMPA, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO