NEWARK, NJ – No injuries were reported, but the Newark Police are now searching for a suspect that fired his gun at an occupied parked vehicle back in May. On May 27th, At approximately 1:50 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Perez Drive on a call of shots fired. The pictured suspect was captured on security surveillance discharging a firearm at an occupied parked vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO