Carbon County man accused of raping teen

WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Weatherly Police Department arrested a man who they say raped a teenaged girl.

Investigators said Adrian Sparacino, age 19, raped a girl under the age of 16 after she repeatedly told him no in December of 2021.

Sparacino faces charges of rape with forcible compulsion (a first-degree felony), indecent assault, and other related charges.

Sparacino is being held in Carbon County Prison in lieu of a $100,000 bail.