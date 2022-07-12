Carbon County man accused of raping teen
WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Weatherly Police Department arrested a man who they say raped a teenaged girl.
Investigators said Adrian Sparacino, age 19, raped a girl under the age of 16 after she repeatedly told him no in December of 2021.
Sparacino faces charges of rape with forcible compulsion (a first-degree felony), indecent assault, and other related charges.
Sparacino is being held in Carbon County Prison in lieu of a $100,000 bail.
