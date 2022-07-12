ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

19 Florida panthers dead so far in 2022

By Daisy Ruth
 2 days ago
Generic Florida panther Getty Image (Credit: Art Wolfe)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has reported 19 deaths of Florida panthers so far in 2022.

Most recently, the remains of an 8-year-old female panther were recovered on Tuesday just south of Immokalee in Collier County. The suspected cause of death was a vehicle collision.

Out of the 19 reported deaths of Florida panthers, 17 causes of death are listed as “vehicle,” with two of those listed as “vehicle collision.”

The causes of death for the remaining two panthers are listed as “unknown.”

The youngest panther to be killed was a 2.5-month-old female in southeast Naples. The oldest was the most recently reported 8-year-old female.

According to FWC, biologists gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

Injured or dead panthers should be reported to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline by calling 888-404-3922.

WHYI Y100

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Florida

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Florida has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Tampa man used fake credit cards to steal $150k, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested in Texas and is set to be extradited to Florida after officials said he used fake credit cards to steal $150,000. Kevin Anderson, 27, is charged with organized scheme to defraud, criminal use of personal identification information and traffic in or possession of counterfeit credit card.
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Safety advice after recent shark attacks in Florida

People are getting worried after multiple shark attacks that have happened across Florida: A teen survived an attack in North Florida on June 30, while a woman was hospitalized after a recent attack in the Florida Keys. The advice experts give is to not go too deep in the water...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Woman Spends Night In Macy’s Bathroom

We’ve heard of being the first in line but this is ridiculous! A Florida Woman spent the night in a Macy’s bathroom!. A worker at the Macy’s in Naples called the police after a customer stayed inside the woman’s restroom overnight even after the store announced it was closed. That customer was the Florida Woman of this story, Guinnevere Brandy Wolfe, told police that she wasn’t aware that the store had closed. She didn’t want to leave because she thought she would set off the store’s alarm.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Two new omicron subvariants sweeping through South Florida

MIAMI – Last Friday, Vivian Fazio tested positive for COVID.She's double vaxxed and it's the first time she's gotten a positive diagnosis."It's strange to get it now. We thought we had turned the corner, and now here we are," she said.The two new omicron subvariants are spreading in South Florida.Dr. Annirudh Setya, a pediatrician with Kidz Medical Services, says the subvariants are highly transmissible."The common symptoms are upper respiratory infection and fatigue. We are not seeing as much loss of taste and smell," he said.Throughout South Florida, COVID hospitalizations are fairly steady.Broward Health says in June and July there were...
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

Gut feeling sends MacDill Airmen to rescue 8 from capsized boat in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Airmen from MacDill Air Force base recently rescued eight people from a capsized pontoon boat, circled by a shark, in Tampa Bay. According to MacDill, on June 12 around 11 a.m., Staff Sgt. William Au, 6th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Marine Patrol crew lead, was sitting with his partner, Airman 1st Class Kade Jones, looking out into the water around the Air Force base.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WESH

Florida woman surprised to see 'inflation fee' on restaurant bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — The price of a meal at Macaroni Grill just got more expensive. The national restaurant chain is now charging a $2 "temporary inflation fee." The fee is tacked on the bottom of customers' bills. Customer Alison Burke said she was surprised but she "completely understands" the...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida has 6th most foreclosures in US this year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From January to June, Florida had the sixth most foreclosures in the country. Areas that had high rankings in the state for the first half of 2022 included Lakeland, where more than a quarter of homes were foreclosed on, according to a new report. Compared...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida airline passenger records SpaceX launch in midair

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A passenger on a Florida-bound airplane recorded the SpaceX launch Thursday evening from their window. The flight was approaching the Orlando International Airport when the passenger spotted the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 Dragon launched that day for a resupply mission to the International Space […]
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

LIVE: DeSantis, DEO Secretary speak in Putnam County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a seafood restaurant in Putnam County on Thursday afternoon, where he announced $3.5 million in funding to improve Palatka’s wastewater infrastructure. The money for the improvements came from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, an economic development program...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

