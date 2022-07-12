19 Florida panthers dead so far in 2022

Generic Florida panther Getty Image (Credit: Art Wolfe)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has reported 19 deaths of Florida panthers so far in 2022.

Most recently, the remains of an 8-year-old female panther were recovered on Tuesday just south of Immokalee in Collier County. The suspected cause of death was a vehicle collision.

Out of the 19 reported deaths of Florida panthers, 17 causes of death are listed as “vehicle,” with two of those listed as “vehicle collision.”

The causes of death for the remaining two panthers are listed as “unknown.”

The youngest panther to be killed was a 2.5-month-old female in southeast Naples. The oldest was the most recently reported 8-year-old female.

According to FWC, biologists gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

Injured or dead panthers should be reported to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline by calling 888-404-3922.