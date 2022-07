As American hero, combat war veteran, and Birmingham native Noah Galloway ran into the Protective Stadium carrying the American flag on Thursday, July 7, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin officially declared The World Games 2022 open. A year later than scheduled due to Covid, athletes from all around the world finally arrived in the Magic City to compete in The World Games. This is a sporting event like no other. And it's happening right here in our neck of the woods.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO