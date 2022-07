ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jeanne Bissell says she has always believed in a woman’s right to choose when it comes to abortion. But in her eyes, the overturn of Roe v. Wade, goes way deeper than a choice. With laws in some states that will force woman to carry unsafe pregnancies to term, she believes some are put in a life or death situation.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO