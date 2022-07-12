ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Arcata’s Environmental Services Department Seeking Volunteers for Bayside Park Farm

By Oliver Cory
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Environmental Services Department is seeking community members with interest in small-scale organic farming to participate in the Bayside Park Farm’s Volunteer Program. Bayside Park Farm is a three-acre vegetable farm located in the City of Arcata’s Bayside Park at 930 Old Arcata Road, which is dedicated to cultivating connections between...

