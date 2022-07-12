ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Duncan Keith reflects on times with Blackhawks teammates upon his retirement: ‘We wanted to be great’

By PHIL THOMPSON
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Duncan Keith and his Chicago Blackhawks teammates hoisted three Stanley Cups with thousands of fans looking on from the stands and millions more watching on TV. But for his final season, played with the Edmonton Oilers, it was all about an audience of one. While announcing...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Shocking Blackhawks moves leave Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews with intriguing stance on no-movement clauses

The Chicago Blackhawks have turned a lot of heads this 2022 NHL offseason with one befuddling move after another, ones that might not be sitting well with their superstar duo of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. However, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic, it doesn’t appear that the pair is disgruntled enough to the point where they could be driven to waive their no-movement clauses, and in the process would open the gates for a legitimate potential for them to get traded from Chicago.
NHL
The Associated Press

Scotty Bowman moves on from job as Blackhawks adviser

Scotty Bowman has left the Chicago Blackhawks after what the Hall of Famer said was a difficult year. Bowman announced Tuesday he no longer works for the organization as of July 1, saying he decided it was time to move on after 14 years as the Blackhawks’ senior hockey operations adviser. Bowman’s son Stan stepped down as general manager in October after an independent investigation into the team’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations in 2010 revealed he knew about the situation. “It was a pretty uncomfortable year because of Stan’s thing, getting let go, and I stayed on for the year and tried to keep going as much as I could, which I think I did,” Bowman told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “It’s been a good ride. I mean, you don’t get the chance to work with your son all the time. Naturally you have your differences of opinion, but I got to know the personnel on the team, and it was a good ride to be able to see this team develop and everything else.”
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rangers Should Pursue Blockbuster Trade for Patrick Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks are entering a rebuild with the trades of Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach during the 2022 NHL Draft. Long-time core players in Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews remain on the roster but for how much longer? They are both entering the final year of their respective contracts and the organization would prefer to acquire future assets and young players in trades for both of them to facilitate the roster’s remake.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Chicago Blackhawks Sign Andreas Athanasiou to a 1-Year Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks 2022 crazy offseason continued Wednesday when they agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with forward Andreas Athanasiou. Chicago general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson is tearing down the roster and rebuilding from the bottom, but they are adding some veteran free agent forwards, including Max Domi and Athanasiou around a lot of young players.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Andrew Shaw creates video for Keith's retirement

Andrew Shaw showed his support for his old teammate Duncan Keith and his announcement to retire from professional hockey in a video posted by the Chicago Blackhawks. "I just want to thank you for everything you've done for me," Shaw said. "And I want to congratulate you on an amazing career buddy."
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Red Wings sign Dominik Kubalik to two-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed left wing Dominik Kubalik to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million. Kubalik, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, totaling 116 points (62-54-116) and 50 penalty minutes in 202 games. The 6-foot-2, 179-pound winger finished among the team leaders last season with 15 goals (5th), 17 assists (T7th), 32 points (7th) and 161 shots (4th) in 78 games. During his first campaign with the Blackhawks and first pro season in North America in 2019-20, Kubalik led all NHL rookies with 30 goals, recording 46 points (30-16-46), 16 penalty minutes and plus-two rating in 68 games en route to being named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and a member of the NHL All-Rookie Team. He also went on to chip in eight points (4-4-8) in nine postseason games for Chicago during his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Sign Center Colin Blackwell, Per Reports

Blackwell joins the Blackhawks for his fifth NHL season. He spent two seasons in Nashville and one with the New York Rangers before splitting time between Seattle and Toronto in 2021-22. Last season, the 29-year-old recorded 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 58 games between the Kraken and Leafs....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
Stan Mikita
Person
Corey Crawford
Person
Niklas Hjalmarsson
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Patrick Sharp
Person
Kris Versteeg
Person
Brent Seabrook
Person
Andrew Ladd
Person
Dale Tallon
Person
Brian Campbell
Person
Jonathan Toews
Person
Dustin Byfuglien
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Hawks' Davidson has meeting with Kane, Toews

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about GM Kyle Davidson's meeting with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Will the two franchise icons finish their careers in Chicago or be playing elsewhere next season? The guys also discuss their takeaways from development camp and the winners and losers of free agency.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy