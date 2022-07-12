ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Prime Day PS5 game deals: Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West and more

By Philip Palmer
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Amazon Prime Day's PS5 game deals will get your next gaming marathon started

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSDky_0gdEp1i500
(Image credit: Future)

We're well underway with hundreds of Amazon Prime Day deals to sift through, and PS5 games are no exception.

Whether you’re looking to get into Horizon, or just to drive off into one in Gran Turismo 7, you’ll be well served by this year’s Prime Day deals which include some of the best PS5 games.

While PS5 exclusives were thin on the ground during the console’s first year on the market, Sony’s in-house studios have since begun to produce the goods. Just read our Gran Turismo 7 review and you’ll learn there’s no better game to demonstrate the new fidelity made possible by the hardware.

Meanwhile, Guerilla Games has delivered a masterclass in character-led storytelling driven by world-class facial animation, as our Horizon Forbidden West review attests. Both of these PS5 games, and many more, are going cheap this Prime Day.

Of course, not every game worth having on the console is an exclusive. Today, you can also get great Amazon deals on games from Marvel, Ubisoft and other heavy hitters – and we’ve cataloged the best of ‘em for you below.

Today's best Prime Day PS5 game deals

Today's best Prime Day PS5 game deals (US)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - At its lowest price on Amazon since release, Dying Light 2 for just $34.99 is a sharp deal. This first-person action-RPG has an open world filled with zombies and parkour, and we particularly loved how satisfying the control and combat were in our review (opens in new tab).

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: $59.99 $24.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $35

This Bioware-esque adventure from the makers of Deus Ex: Human Revolution has never been cheaper than today. Our Guardians of the Galaxy review (opens in new tab) praised its wit and ‘80s vigor, and now you too can enjoy its underrated comedic vibes at 58% off.

Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation: $19.99 $14.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $5

Fans of Kamala Khan may well want to overlook the iffy reputation of Marvel’s Avengers (opens in new tab) as a live service game to enjoy its campaign, which focuses on Ms. Marvel herself. Just two years after its launch, this AAA riff on the MCU is currently the price of an indie game.

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition: $59.99 $12.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $47

Ubisoft’s latest take on the outdoor Rambo simulator isn’t its most innovative, mimicking much of what came before, but does feature an endearing protagonist in Dani Rojas and a convincing extended cast of Yaran revolutionaries. At 78% off, you can’t argue with the savings.

Battlefield 2042: $69.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - We've never seen Battlefield 2042's price go lower on Amazon, and $20 is a much more reasonable price to gamble on the live service game, which had a rocky start. If you were interested in 2042 but uncertain, $20 is a safe bet, and fundamentally, we found it fun in our review (opens in new tab).

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Today's best Prime Day PS5 game deals (UK)

Back 4 Blood: £24.99 £17.49 (opens in new tab)

Save 30%

– Although we've previously seen it a little cheaper, 30% is a decent saving on what’s widely considered to be the closest thing to a Left 4 Dead 3. In our review (opens in new tab), we particularly enjoyed its card system, which adds a strategic metagame to the low-brow business of shooting everything that shambles or sprints. Includes an Amazon exclusive AR badge, too, if you’re into that.

Horizon Forbidden West: £69.99 £52.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 26% - The stunningly beautiful sequel to Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West is the real deal. While this isn't the steepest discount it's seen on Amazon since release, Forbidden West earned a 4.5/5 in our review and deserves a home on your gaming shelves.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Limited Edition: £24.99 £17.99 (opens in new tab)

Save 28% –

While nobody can claim that Extraction is a beloved FPS, it’s a fascinating mixture of XCOM-style metagame and coordinated stealth shooting. Given that it came out just this year, you really can’t argue with a price like this - and especially not when you need to stay quiet for fear of being gobbled by aliens.

Gran Turismo 7: £69.99 £56.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 19% - One of the current kings of the racing genre, this isn't the lowest price it's seen Gran Turismo 7 stoop to, but the pedigree of this racing sim alone should put it on your shopping list - in fact, we gave it a full five stars in our review (opens in new tab). So, feast on the stunning visuals, ample content and heaps of progression.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The Quarry: £64.99 £44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - Released just last month, The Quarry (opens in new tab) sees Until Dawn developer Supermassive once again capture the heart of schlocky horror movies and recreate it in a game. This is a decent discount for a game released so recently, though it will likely be discounted more substantially in the Black Friday sales if you can hold off until then.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Gaming the system

That's a lot of games to sort through, and it's easy to be unsure which is the best choice to add to your backlog.

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention just how much we love both Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West. Though neither is at their deepest discount ever, they're both phenomenal games and you wont regret picking them up now.

When it comes to the rest of the pack, Back 4 Blood is a criminally underrated co-op zombie shooter with crisp gunplay and strategic depth in its card system. With an amusing cast of characters and tons of replay value, it's a bang-on choice to pick up for just £17.49.

From another angle, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy isn't perfect, but the fantastic and witty writing and characterization paired with a fantastic 80's soundtrack make it a great choice. If you enjoy classic Bioware games, this may very well be your jam, and it's also at the lowest price we've seen it at.

But if none of this sparks your fancy, or if you just want to really pinch every penny in the gaming budget, then don't feel bad waiting for Black Friday 2022, since we always see plenty of PS5 games on sale then.

More PS5 game deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for PS5 games from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Today's best Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, PlayStation Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West (PS5 Standard Edition) and Far Cry 6 deals

Reduced Price

$59.99

(opens in new tab)

$22.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

$58.19

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

$59.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

More Prime Day deals

US

UK

Phil is a Senior Writer of TechRadar Gaming (TRG). With three previous years of experience writing freelance for PC Gamer, he's covered every genre imaginable. For 15 years he's done technical writing and IT documentation, and more recently traditional gaming content. He has a passion for the appeal of diversity, and the way different genres can be sandboxes for creativity and emergent storytelling. With thousands of hours in League of Legends, Overwatch, Minecraft, and countless survival, strategy, and RPG entries, he still finds time for offline hobbies in tabletop RPGs, wargaming, miniatures painting, and hockey.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miniatures Game#Horizon Forbidden West#Instant Pot#Gaming#Gran Turismo 7#Video Game#Amazon#Guerilla Games
GamesRadar

All free games for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day free games are available now for 2022, so make sure you check out which notable names and indie titles made the list. Some of these games will only be available on Prime Day itself - a two-day sale event where you can find some of the best Prime Day deals on all sorts of stuff - while others will be available through the whole month, and some aren't even games at all, but exclusive rewards and DLC for existing games that can only be accessed with a Prime Gaming membership. Here's the full list of what's available, as far as free games go, for Amazon Prime day 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Are Calling For the End of Games With Gold

Xbox fans are calling for the end of Xbox Live Gold's Games With Gold program, which, in its current iteration, awards Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X two Xbox One games every month and two backward compatible Xbox games (Xbox 360 or original Xbox) every month. While PlayStation has added PS5 games to the mix with its identical service PS Plus, Xbox has yet to shake things up for the new generation. And that's not the only way Games With Gold is lagging behind. The games it offers each and every month are consistently underwhelming, especially compared to what the competition is offering.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in Q3...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Adidas
technewstoday.com

How to Play Offline on PS4 and PS5

If your internet is unreliable or non-existent, we’re teaching you how to play offline on PS4 and PS5. You must activate a unique option on both consoles to enable offline play. The PlayStation digital library requires an internet connection. It means you can’t play your digital games offline. You...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Don't buy AirPods Pro this Prime Day: here are 9 better earbuds deals

From cheap and cheerful to high-spec active noise cancelling, these are the best Prime Day earbuds deals. The best Prime Day deals on earbuds are really quite something, with very big discounting on everything from cheap all-rounders to audiophile-grade earbuds with serious sound quality. And that makes Apple's AirPods Pro look like a pretty bad buy: while there is some discounting on Apple's best earbuds, we haven't seen any deals that have really made us excited. The deals here on the other hand are really great.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

These are the 19 Prime Day deals actually worth buying - laptops, TVs, and more

Every year there's a bubble of excitement before Prime Day as we wonder just what offers await us over the 48-hour sales extravaganza. There have been lots of offers to get through this year across a vast range of products and categories that it can all get a bit overwhelming. In the chaos, it's worth taking a moment to stop and ask: are any of these Prime Day deals really that good?
SHOPPING
TechRadar

The best Prime Day luggage deals just in time for your summer getaway

Luggage and luggage sets are in high demand this season. After all, summer is synonymous with travel, which is why it's not a surprise that Amazon has rolled out some excellent Prime Day deals on carry-on luggage and luggage sets. Whether you're off on a solo trip this summer or...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

I'm an Instant Pot convert, and here's the best recipe for it you'll ever try

I'm on my third Instant Pot because I keep upgrading. This recipe is the best thing I've ever made in it. The most predictable of all the Prime Day deals is here: Amazon is offering big discounts on multiple Instant Pot models including the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus at £89.99 (was £129.99) (opens in new tab), and the multi-talented Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 at £169.99 (was £249.99) (opens in new tab).
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

There is no objective history of video games – every player’s experience is different

There is no single objective history of video games. There are certainly elements we can all agree on – the order in which home computers and consoles were launched, the general sweep of technology, from blocky monochrome sprites to vast realistic landscapes – but everyone who plays games holds within them a completely different version of events, based on the machines they owned and the games they loved.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: PlayStation 5 Bundles and Deals Are In Stock – If You Know Where to Look

Click here to read the full article. The PlayStation 5 first made its debut back in November 2020, quickly rising to popularity amongst gamers for its sleek, futuristic design, powerful performance and exclusive games. Its quick rise to popularity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic though meant one thing: the PlayStation 5 was consistently sold out as supply chain issues kept Sony from keeping its supply up with the ever-increasing demand. It’s still hard to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 — at least at market value — so we’ve gone ahead and made it easy for you to snag this coveted...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is coming to NA as an Amazon exclusive

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 will be sold exclusively by Amazon in North America as of Oct. 27, SEGA announced today. The new compact console that features a selection of Mega Drive and SEGA CD games is the second produced by SEGA. Announced just over a month ago only for Japan, the device is already available for pre-order on Amazon for fans in North America.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Get one year of PlayStation Plus Essential for $55

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. PlayStation Plus, Sony’s console membership program, has served many gamers for over a decade. Last month, the tech giant revamped its PS Plus offerings to , Extra and Premium, which offer downloadable PS1 and PS2 titles, PS3 game streaming and limited-time trials. Meanwhile, the original version of PS Plus was , bringing the same features Sony players know and love.
FIFA
TechRadar

TechRadar

42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy