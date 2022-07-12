Prime Day PS5 game deals: Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West and more

Amazon Prime Day's PS5 game deals will get your next gaming marathon started

We're well underway with hundreds of Amazon Prime Day deals to sift through, and PS5 games are no exception.

Whether you’re looking to get into Horizon, or just to drive off into one in Gran Turismo 7, you’ll be well served by this year’s Prime Day deals which include some of the best PS5 games.

While PS5 exclusives were thin on the ground during the console’s first year on the market, Sony’s in-house studios have since begun to produce the goods. Just read our Gran Turismo 7 review and you’ll learn there’s no better game to demonstrate the new fidelity made possible by the hardware.

Meanwhile, Guerilla Games has delivered a masterclass in character-led storytelling driven by world-class facial animation, as our Horizon Forbidden West review attests. Both of these PS5 games, and many more, are going cheap this Prime Day.

Of course, not every game worth having on the console is an exclusive. Today, you can also get great Amazon deals on games from Marvel, Ubisoft and other heavy hitters – and we’ve cataloged the best of ‘em for you below.

Today's best Prime Day PS5 game deals

Today's best Prime Day PS5 game deals (US)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - At its lowest price on Amazon since release, Dying Light 2 for just $34.99 is a sharp deal. This first-person action-RPG has an open world filled with zombies and parkour, and we particularly loved how satisfying the control and combat were in our review (opens in new tab).

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: $59.99 $24.99

Save $35

– This Bioware-esque adventure from the makers of Deus Ex: Human Revolution has never been cheaper than today. Our Guardians of the Galaxy review (opens in new tab) praised its wit and ‘80s vigor, and now you too can enjoy its underrated comedic vibes at 58% off.

Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation: $19.99 $14.99

Save $5

– Fans of Kamala Khan may well want to overlook the iffy reputation of Marvel’s Avengers (opens in new tab) as a live service game to enjoy its campaign, which focuses on Ms. Marvel herself. Just two years after its launch, this AAA riff on the MCU is currently the price of an indie game.

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition: $59.99 $12.99

Save $47

– Ubisoft’s latest take on the outdoor Rambo simulator isn’t its most innovative, mimicking much of what came before, but does feature an endearing protagonist in Dani Rojas and a convincing extended cast of Yaran revolutionaries. At 78% off, you can’t argue with the savings.

Battlefield 2042: $69.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - We've never seen Battlefield 2042's price go lower on Amazon, and $20 is a much more reasonable price to gamble on the live service game, which had a rocky start. If you were interested in 2042 but uncertain, $20 is a safe bet, and fundamentally, we found it fun in our review (opens in new tab).

Today's best Prime Day PS5 game deals (UK)

Back 4 Blood: £24.99 £17.49

Save 30%

– Although we've previously seen it a little cheaper, 30% is a decent saving on what’s widely considered to be the closest thing to a Left 4 Dead 3. In our review (opens in new tab), we particularly enjoyed its card system, which adds a strategic metagame to the low-brow business of shooting everything that shambles or sprints. Includes an Amazon exclusive AR badge, too, if you’re into that.

Horizon Forbidden West: £69.99 £52.00 at Amazon

Save 26% - The stunningly beautiful sequel to Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West is the real deal. While this isn't the steepest discount it's seen on Amazon since release, Forbidden West earned a 4.5/5 in our review and deserves a home on your gaming shelves.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Limited Edition: £24.99 £17.99

Save 28% –

While nobody can claim that Extraction is a beloved FPS, it’s a fascinating mixture of XCOM-style metagame and coordinated stealth shooting. Given that it came out just this year, you really can’t argue with a price like this - and especially not when you need to stay quiet for fear of being gobbled by aliens.

Gran Turismo 7: £69.99 £56.99 at Amazon

Save 19% - One of the current kings of the racing genre, this isn't the lowest price it's seen Gran Turismo 7 stoop to, but the pedigree of this racing sim alone should put it on your shopping list - in fact, we gave it a full five stars in our review (opens in new tab). So, feast on the stunning visuals, ample content and heaps of progression.

The Quarry: £64.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Released just last month, The Quarry (opens in new tab) sees Until Dawn developer Supermassive once again capture the heart of schlocky horror movies and recreate it in a game. This is a decent discount for a game released so recently, though it will likely be discounted more substantially in the Black Friday sales if you can hold off until then.

Gaming the system

That's a lot of games to sort through, and it's easy to be unsure which is the best choice to add to your backlog.

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention just how much we love both Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West. Though neither is at their deepest discount ever, they're both phenomenal games and you wont regret picking them up now.

When it comes to the rest of the pack, Back 4 Blood is a criminally underrated co-op zombie shooter with crisp gunplay and strategic depth in its card system. With an amusing cast of characters and tons of replay value, it's a bang-on choice to pick up for just £17.49.

From another angle, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy isn't perfect, but the fantastic and witty writing and characterization paired with a fantastic 80's soundtrack make it a great choice. If you enjoy classic Bioware games, this may very well be your jam, and it's also at the lowest price we've seen it at.

But if none of this sparks your fancy, or if you just want to really pinch every penny in the gaming budget, then don't feel bad waiting for Black Friday 2022, since we always see plenty of PS5 games on sale then.

More PS5 game deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for PS5 games from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

