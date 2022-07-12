ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Subway gives away free sandwiches

By Jaylan Wright
 2 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Subway restaurants unveiled the “Subway Series” a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches ordered by name or number for customers.

Up to 1 million free six-inch Subway Series subs were offered across the nation. Guests had the opportunity to visit a participating Subway locations on Tuesday and pick one free sandwich from the 12 new Subway Series sandwiches.

“The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon,” said Trevor Haynes, President, North America at Subway.

The 12 sandwiches that are available include:

  • Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw™, #3 The Monster™
  • Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss
  • Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic™, #9 The Champ™
  • Clubs: #10 All-American Club®, #11 Subway Club®, #12 Turkey Cali Club™

The free sandwiches were given away between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

