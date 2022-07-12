ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July’s Full Moon Will Be A Reality Check For Every Zodiac Sign

Cover picture for the articleOn July 13, the moon will light up your 10th house of career, revealing something to you...

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To A Powerful Full Moon

Click here to read the full article. Every week, the planets do their little dance and stir up drama in the sky. While we deal with the side effects, we are both challenged and empowered, which is one reason why astrology continues to be so relevant. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week from July 11 to July 17, you’re riding waves of rising energy just before it reaches its peak! After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will take place at 2:37 p.m. ET, encouraging you to embrace your shadow self....
Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For July 2022

Aries – Throughout the beginning of July, you are going to keep your focus on work. You are going to put your head down and cross everything you can off your checklist. Then, when Leo season starts on July 22, you are going to crave attention. You are going to spend more time going out and having fun with the people you love the most. You’ll be a social butterfly.
Which Zodiac Signs Will Benefit Most From The Largest Full Moon Of The Year?

It’s been a moody girl summer to say the least, but as Cancer season comes to a close, this emotionally charged energy will be shifting big time. This season, your intuitive and instinctual needs have been in the driver’s seat, while logic and practicality have been whisked away on vacation. Though it’s been a great time to reconnect with your gut feelings, the first full moon of the summer, will be restoring equilibrium when it comes to pragmatic action and reprioritizing your goals. The 2022 Super Buck Moon on July 13 is taking place in the cardinal earth sign of Capricorn — the sign all about success, responsibility, and structure — grounding the fluctuating energies of this lunar dominant season for everyone, especially cardinal signs.
The Meaning Of The Full Moon Actually Changes, Based On Each Zodiac Sign

As creatures made up of around 60% water, it should come as no shock that humans are deeply affected by the celestial body pushing and pulling the oceans’ tides. TikTok users sprinkling herbs and salts in a candle-lit, crystal-lined tub under the full moon aren’t just doing it for the aesthetics. Cultures across the globe have relied on the moon to track time, seasons, and energy for thousands of years, some even considering it a divine being. According to astrologers, if you understand the specific energy each of the eight lunar phases brings, you can work with it to your advantage. To simplify things, people generally look at the four primary phases: the new moon, first quarter, full moon, and last quarter, with the new and full moon being the major players. The full moon meaning in astrology is one of the most frequented topics of discussion when it comes to lunations. Here’s everything to know about this peak phase and what to expect from it:
Your July Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Embrace Your Power

Welcome to July! The weather is cooling down but our horoscopes are heating up. On the 5th of July, chatty Mercury swims into Cancer and action planet Mars enters Taurus. These cosmic shifts will bring on a more passive energy, as Mercury in Cancer doesn’t speak their truths until they feel safe in doing so and Mars in Taurus likes to take a back seat in their passions.
Here's The Day You're Most Likely To Find Love In July, Based On Your Sign

Just when you thought Cancer season couldn’t be more tender and soft-hearted, the stars will have the world in their feelings on July 17. The sun and Mercury will meet with boundless Neptune — a planet that is symbolic of unconditional love — softening our hearts and exchanges. Seductive Venus will debut Cancer on the same day, urging us to follow our intuition and nurture those who are dear to our hearts, making it the most romantic day of July 2022 for every zodiac sign.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But There’s More To The Story

Click here to read the full article. Life is a series of ups and downs, because no story is worth telling if it doesn’t have a little drama! It’s through strife that we discover who we really are, and if you’re up for a challenge, the universe will always find a way to reward you with a victory. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of July 11 to 17, here’s why you still have many reasons to look forward to it. Even when life is difficult, it still finds a way to be...
These 4 Zodiac signs are the biggest flirts of all the time

If you have ever been in a situation where you have wanted to flirt but the words that have come out of your mouth sounded more like a broken trumpet than a sweet love song, you will know that flirting is an art. Spoiler – And not everyone is an artist! While some struggle to even have the courage to say hi to people, some people have mastered the art of flirting. These 4 zodiac signs top the zodiac charts when it comes to being the biggest flirts of all the time.
3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Unbothered By The New Moon In Cancer

Now that Cancer season’s in full swing, how are you feeling? Have you been in the mood to stay in with your family and reminisce on old memories, or have you been inclined to make some emotionally driven, not-entirely-logical decisions? Whatever you’ve been up to, you can expect the upcoming new moon to bring strong emphasis to your feelings, but if you’re a Leo, Sagittarius, or Aquarius, you may not be reaching for a box of tissues on this day. In fact, if you’re one of these three zodiac signs, you’ll be the least affected by the June 2022 new moon in Cancer.
10 Relationship Red Flags to Watch Out For, According to Experts

Identifying and resolving pain points you're experiencing — instead of waiting for your relationship to detonate — can save you a lot of heartache. Some relationship red flags can cause lasting damage to a person's emotional wellbeing, so it's important to know what to look out for ahead of time so you can put a stop to it or walk away.
4 most confident zodiac signs

Everyone gets nervous once in a while or scared even. But if you have been in a situation where the only way out is through, you would know that confidence is the key to life. No matter what it is that you want to achieve in life, confidence can take you places. And we already know stars influence our lives too much. So, if you ever come across someone who is always confident or if you’re that someone, it may be because you’re one of the following zodiac signs:
What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For Wednesday's Full Super Moon

Each zodiac sign is affected by planetary motions in different ways, and this month's full super moon in Capricorn is no exception. Here's what each sign needs to know for the upcoming moon falling on Wednesday, July 13, at 2:37 p.m. EDT, according to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D. (Don't forget to check your sun and rising signs!)
This is your luckiest day of the week, based on your zodiac sign

What if someone tells you there’s a lucky week of the day for you? Stay here, before you dismiss the fact. Based on who rules your zodiac sign and which day is ruled by which planet – there is actually a lucky day of the week for all zodiac signs. EliteDaily reveals what your luckiest day of the week is based on your zodiac sign.
The June New Moon Will Have Every Zodiac Sign In Their Feels

Ready or not, it's time to prioritize your emotions. On June 28, the sun and moon will join up in the moon’s home sign of Cancer, bringing new beginnings regarding emotional security and comfort to the forefront of every sign’s birth chart. As a cardinal water sign, Cancer is all about trusting your intuition and honoring your feelings, however transient they may be. Here’s what each of the 12 signs can expect:
In Honor Of Summer Love, Let’s Celebrate The 4 Most Romantic Zodiac Signs

Click here to read the full article. Looking to be wooed by a new boo, but don’t know which signs will be the sweetest? Let me give you the scoop on the most romantic zodiac signs, because they always have a way of spicing things up just before they start to cool down. If you’re familiar with Western astrology, you’ll know that the twelve members of the zodiac are divided up into four elements: earth, air, water, and fire. Each element has their own signature attribute: earth signs are grounded, air signs are flighty, water signs are emotional, and fire signs...
