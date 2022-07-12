ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Inmate Casey Cole White indicted on escape, murder charges

By UPI Staff
UPI News
 2 days ago
July 12 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Alabama indicted Casey Cole White on escape and felony murder charges related to his April 29 escape from Lauderdale County Jail in Florence, Ala., with ex-corrections officer Vicky White.

Casey White, 38, is being charged in the death of Vicky White, who died in an Indiana hospital in May after being hospitalized with serious injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred as authorities were chasing the pair after a nearly two-week manhunt.

Vicky White had assisted Casey White in escaping from the jail, and the pair reportedly had a suicide pact calling for him to die in a shootout with police, who took him into custody without incident, WHNT-TV reported. The two are not related.

Casey White had been in jail on capital murder charges in the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway. He also was serving a 75-year prison sentence for crimes including home invasion, carjacking and a police chase.

The indictment in Lauderdale County Circuit Court alleges Casey White caused the death of Vicky White while committing first-degree escape, CNN reported. Alabama law allows felony murder charges when someone dies during the commission of a crime.

Casey White was served an arrest warrant Monday at the state prison in Bessemer, Ala.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the state will pay a $5,000 reward to the anonymous tipster who helped law enforcement officials capture Casey White.

Comments / 5

Ms. $weet $outhern Mi$ty Rain
2d ago

Regardless .. this dude should NOT face Murder Charges. She had the gun IN her hand.

Reply(1)
16
eh no thanks
2d ago

He needs to rot in prison but how does he have murder charges when she killed herself from a self inflicted wound??

Reply
6
