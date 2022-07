RADAR CHECK: Rain and thunderstorms continue across Northwest Alabama early this morning around sunrise… rain is heavy in spots from Jasper to Muscle Shoals. A few scattered showers are also near the Gulf Coast… much of Central Alabama is dry to start the day. We expect scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms today statewide as moisture surges northward from the south, and a weak surface front approaches from the north. We still can’t promise rain for everyone, but most communities stand a good chance of seeing a decent downpour today. The most widespread rain will come during the afternoon and evening hours… the high for most places will be in the upper 80s with a limited amount of sun.

JASPER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO