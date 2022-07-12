ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Judge Rules Blood Alcohol Test Can Be Used in Ruggs Case

By Thomas Neumann
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Results of the test will be allowed as evidence in the fatal DUI case against the former Raiders receiver.

A Nevada judge ruled Tuesday that the result of a blood alcohol test taken from Henry Ruggs III is admissible in his DUI case.

Authorities allege that an intoxicated Ruggs, who was a wide receiver for the Raiders at the time, was driving his Chevrolet Corvette 156 mph before crashing into another vehicle and killing the other driver, 23-year-old Tina Tintor on Nov. 2, 2021.

Read Sports Illustrated ’s Daily Cover Story On Henry Ruggs

Prosecutors allege Ruggs’s blood alcohol level after the crash was 0.16, which is twice the legal limit in Nevada.

Attorneys for Ruggs argued that police didn’t have probable cause to request a search warrant to obtain the blood alcohol test from Ruggs, but Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman ruled otherwise.

“Under the totality of the circumstances, there’s more than sufficient evidence for finding of probable cause for the issuance of the search warrant in this case,” Zimmerman said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal .

Ruggs faces felony charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in regard to the crash. Authorities claim a loaded weapon was found in Ruggs’s car, leading to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm while under the influence.

The Raiders released Ruggs fewer than 24 hours after the crash.

A preliminary hearing in Ruggs’s case is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Comments / 5

judy van coevering
2d ago

weak lawyer.... of course it comes in....thisan killed someone....he made several bad and illegal decisions and there are consequences...he needs to be locked up for a long time

Reply
2
Related
TMZ.com

Henry Ruggs Appears In Court for DUI Case For First Time Since November

For the first time since 2021, Henry Ruggs appeared in a courtroom in Las Vegas for a hearing in his DUI crash case. The 23-year-old former Las Vegas Raiders star -- who was charged back in November 2021 with four felonies after prosecutors accused him of killing Tina Tintor and her dog in a fiery car crash -- showed up to the Nevada courthouse alongside his attorneys.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AOL Corp

Judge rules that former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs' BAC test from deadly crash is allowed as evidence

A judge ruled on Tuesday that blood alcohol tests will be allowed as evidence in the case against former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, according to ESPN. Ruggs is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly drove more than 150 miles per hour while he was intoxicated in November, which led to a crash that killed a 23-year-old and her dog.
LAS VEGAS, NV
State
Nevada State
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

