If you spend a couple days in Homer, Alaska — known locally as the Cosmic Hamlet by the Sea — it’s easy to get the feeling that people there know some secret about life that the rest of the world doesn’t. It’s a laid-back town surrounded by jaw-dropping scenery: Kachemak Bay, the mountains and glaciers on the far side, dark evergreens, blue sky, and fields of purple fireweed. The fishing is first-rate, and on the right day you might even see a crowd of surfers out in the water waiting for the waves.

HOMER, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO