ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard City, MI

Trees on homes, vehicles in Howard City area after storm

By Rachel Van Gilder, Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents east of Howard City spent Tuesday cleaning up after a storm Monday night.

The storm rushed over the north side of Winfield Lake in Winfield Township around 10:30 p.m., resident said, tearing down trees. A News 8 crew saw trees on vehicles and homes.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAyhh_0gdEnylP00
    Storm damage in Howard City on July 12, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2h3k_0gdEnylP00
    Damage along Winfield Lake the day after a storm swept through. (July 12, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLUtM_0gdEnylP00
    Storm damage in Howard City on July 12, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRhml_0gdEnylP00
    Storm damage in Howard City on July 12, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kuRNN_0gdEnylP00
    Storm damage in Howard City on July 12, 2022.

On Tuesday afternoon, people could be seen cleaning up, loading branches into chippers.

Tony Jordan, who said he has lived on Winfield Lake for about 24 years, was left with a “mess” on his property after he said at least eight or 10 trees came down. One was leaning atop his house, but he said his roof was fine and he saw only a little damage to the gutter and nearby barn.

He said he fell asleep around 9 p.m. Monday.

“I got woke up to a loud crash about 10 o’clock at night,” he said. “I think it was all of (the trees falling), like bowling pins. All I heard was a great big crash and I jumped out of my skin.”

He said everything was calm within minutes.

“It was just that quick. It just blew right through,” Jordan said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ea7sH_0gdEnylP00
    Damage along Winfield Lake the day after a storm swept through. (July 12, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssO2b_0gdEnylP00
    Damage along Winfield Lake the day after a storm swept through. (July 12, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDtsq_0gdEnylP00
    Damage along Winfield Lake the day after a storm swept through. (July 12, 2022)

With the crash, Jordan said, the power went out. By around 1 a.m., he saw crews working to clear a big tree that fell across the road and brought down a power trunk line. He said he had power back by around 8:30 a.m.

He suspected straight-line winds rather than a tornado because “most of the trees are pretty much pointed in the straight direction.”

Another neighbor said a branch punctured the front of his camper, leaving a hole perhaps 6 inches in diameter. A skylight in the camper shower was knocked in.

“My wife woke me up and said, ‘Holy cow.’ The lights went off and that’s when I came outside,” the camper owner said. “…Lotta mess.”

The storm came around the same time a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Ionia County and Clinton County.

—News 8 photojournalist Larry Gron contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WOOD TV8

Man, 76, drowns in Grand River near Grand Rapids

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man drowned in the Grand River north of Grand Rapids Tuesday. It happened off Konkle Drive NE near Jupiter Avenue in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says emergency responders were called there around 11:45 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Severe Weather Outlook for Friday/Weekend

No storms today (Thu.). It should be mostly sunny and winds will be relatively light. Waves should be back down to around a foot on Lake Michigan and most or all beaches should have a green flag out in the morning. Friday, there is a Marginal Risk for a severe...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Howard City, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
WOOD TV8

Grand Rapids’ West Side gets new dog park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids dog lovers, rejoice: A new public dog park will soon open on the city’s West Side. Downtown Westside Dog Park will be located at 301 Summer Ave. NW, about two blocks south of Bridge Street. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. spokesman Bill...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

The Most Expensive Home “For Sale” in Ottawa County

We all like to look at the fancy homes we probably can't afford. A few months back, we looked at the most expensive home in Kent County (that home is still on the market, even though the price was reduced by $1.7 million). Let's focus our attention now on Ottawa...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Jordan
WOOD TV8

Events venue on Grand Rapids’ West Side gets OK

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman-owned private events company is expanding on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Thursday, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved a special land use permit for Special Occasions, which plans to renovate a mostly vacant building next to its current business into a new banquet hall and events center.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Tree#Tornado Warning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
9&10 News

Vermontville Woman Injured in Mecosta County Car Crash

A 44-year-old Vermontville woman was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Mecosta County Thursday afternoon. Mecosta County sheriff’s deputies say the crash happened on northbound US-131 and 12 Mile Road in Mecosta Township when the 44-year-old rear-ended another car that was towing a utility trailer. The...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
point2homes.com

10790 Douglas Drive, Allendale, Ottawa County, MI, 49401

A GEM ! In Allendale! 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home located on a street with a cul-de-sac .There is NO HOA!Open concept living with an updated color palette and a beautiful, spacious backyard that abuts to wetlands. Summer living is prime with a composite deck, concrete patio and walk-out lower level. Hot tub that has been meticulously maintained to enjoy all of Michigan's changing seasons. New water heater 2022 and AC unit 2021. Underground sprinkling system!Questions can be directed to listing agent 616-301-5558.
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy