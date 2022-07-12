Trees on homes, vehicles in Howard City area after storm

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents east of Howard City spent Tuesday cleaning up after a storm Monday night.

The storm rushed over the north side of Winfield Lake in Winfield Township around 10:30 p.m., resident said, tearing down trees. A News 8 crew saw trees on vehicles and homes.

Storm damage in Howard City on July 12, 2022.

Damage along Winfield Lake the day after a storm swept through. (July 12, 2022)

Storm damage in Howard City on July 12, 2022.

Storm damage in Howard City on July 12, 2022.

Storm damage in Howard City on July 12, 2022.

On Tuesday afternoon, people could be seen cleaning up, loading branches into chippers.

Tony Jordan, who said he has lived on Winfield Lake for about 24 years, was left with a “mess” on his property after he said at least eight or 10 trees came down. One was leaning atop his house, but he said his roof was fine and he saw only a little damage to the gutter and nearby barn.

He said he fell asleep around 9 p.m. Monday.

“I got woke up to a loud crash about 10 o’clock at night,” he said. “I think it was all of (the trees falling), like bowling pins. All I heard was a great big crash and I jumped out of my skin.”

He said everything was calm within minutes.

“It was just that quick. It just blew right through,” Jordan said.

Damage along Winfield Lake the day after a storm swept through. (July 12, 2022)

Damage along Winfield Lake the day after a storm swept through. (July 12, 2022)

Damage along Winfield Lake the day after a storm swept through. (July 12, 2022)

With the crash, Jordan said, the power went out. By around 1 a.m., he saw crews working to clear a big tree that fell across the road and brought down a power trunk line. He said he had power back by around 8:30 a.m.

He suspected straight-line winds rather than a tornado because “most of the trees are pretty much pointed in the straight direction.”

Another neighbor said a branch punctured the front of his camper, leaving a hole perhaps 6 inches in diameter. A skylight in the camper shower was knocked in.

“My wife woke me up and said, ‘Holy cow.’ The lights went off and that’s when I came outside,” the camper owner said. “…Lotta mess.”

The storm came around the same time a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Ionia County and Clinton County.

—News 8 photojournalist Larry Gron contributed to this report.

