How Teresa Giudice feels about ‘RHONJ’ alum Dina Manzo skipping her wedding

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
 3 days ago

Dina Manzo will not be attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August, Page Six can confirm.

However, the bride-to-be has “no issue” with the
“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum and is “OK with it,” a source exclusively tells us.

“Teresa respects Dina’s wishes and looks forward to celebrating with her in the future,” an insider says. “They remain as close as ever.”

There has been speculation online recently about whether a rumored rift between Manzo’s husband, David Cantin, and Ruelas is to blame for the former reality star’s expected absence at the upcoming nuptials.

However, our source says the rumors are untrue and notes that the men still follow each other on social media as evidence of their bond.

We’re told Manzo chose not to attend because she does not want to film.

The insider notes there is a “very strong likelihood the wedding is being filmed” — although Bravo has not yet made an official announcement — and “Dina has made it clear that she does not want to be on camera, and Teresa is OK with it.”

Giudice and Manzo have been close friends for decades. Manzo is Giudice’s youngest daughter’s godmother.
Manzo, 50, starred on “RHONJ” from 2009 to 2010 and then briefly returned in 2014 before quitting the reality show for good and relocating to Los Angeles.

In late June, Giudice, also 50, told Page Six that her wedding day would “definitely not” be on Season 13 of “RHONJ” but teased, “We’ll see,” when asked about a special on Bravo.

Despite Manzo not showing up for the reality TV wedding of the year, she has taken part in several of the couple’s celebrations leading up to the New Jersey ceremony.

The former “RHONJ” star and her husband were with Giudice and Ruelas, 46, in Greece when they got engaged in October 2021 . She was also present for the engagement party , which caused Giudice’s other pal Dolores Catania to not get an invitation.

Giudice and Ruelas are also close with Manzo’s husband, Dave Cantin.
Manzo revealed on social media that she and Catania, 51, had a falling out after the latter allegedly wrote a letter in support of releasing her ex-husband, Tommy Manzo, from jail in May 2021. Tommy was arrested for allegedly orchestrating a violent home invasion and attack on Dina and Cantin, 42.

Prior to Page Six learning of Dina skipping out on Giudice’s wedding, insiders had confirmed to us that the former Bravolebrity was in the running to be the “Turning the Tables” author’s maid of honor .

Now that Dina will no longer be in attendance, it is unclear who will take over the role.

Ruelas’ sisters and Giudice’s daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — are expected to make up the rest of the bridal party.

Reps for Teresa and Dina did not immediately return requests for comment.

