Expert MLB picks and predictions today: Rays, Twins among targets

After a limited Monday slate, MLB bettors have a whopping 16 games to bet on today. For expert bettors, they’ve identified three games with value.

All the information about to be presented is drawn from the Action Network PRO Report, which provides betting percentages and five “signals” — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — that help distinguish certain plays.

Today’s report sees three sides — two favorites and one underdog — trigger at least three of the above signals. Without further delay, let’s examine the recommendations.

New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.

21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.

New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.

21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.

21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.

21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.

New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

Expert MLB picks and predictions today

Game #1 – Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

These sides will begin a two-game series tonight in the nation’s capital and experts favor the hosts.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the Nationals moneyline, which opened at -105 but has since ticked up to a consensus price of -108. There’s also a decent amount of big money interest — as of this writing, the Nationals have received only 23 percent of all bets against 56 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network are supporting the Nationals, giving them three signals in their direction.

Mariners vs. Nationals PRO Report Pick

Washington Nationals Moneyline (-112) — Fanduel Sportsbook

Corey Kluber

Game #2 – Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET

The Rays thumped their divisional foes 10-5 in the series opener and experts are coming back for more with Tampa.

We’ve tracked sharp action through early betting stages on the Rays, which opened as a consensus +110 underdog but now have prices available between -105 and +105. Big money bettors are also interested in the Rays — as of this writing, Tampa Bay has received 52 percent of all bets against 73 percent of the total handle.

Finally, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network are backing the Rays, giving them three total signals.

Red Sox vs. Rays PRO Report Pick

Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline (+100) — BetMGM

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Game #3 – Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET

These sides will begin a two-game series tonight in the Twin Cities with expert bettors once again going for the home team.

We’ve seen sharp action flowing in on Minnesota, which opened as a consensus -135 favorite but now sits between -140 and -148. Further, heavy big money support is arriving for the Twins as well — as of this writing, the hosts have seen 69 percent of all bets against 96 percent of the total handle.

There’s also one Action Network PRO system — Average AL teams vs. NL — triggering the Twins. That system, which looks for home American League sides with win percentages between 47 and 54 percent, has a 63 percent historical win percentage and 10 percent return on investment.

Lastly, two top Action Network MLB experts are backing the Twins to round out the four signals in their direction.

Brewers vs. Twins PRO Report Pick

Minnesota Twins Moneyline (-145) — BetMGM