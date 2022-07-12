ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
• The last part of a sentence was accidentally cut from an opinion piece about the assassinated Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe. It should have read (with the missing part in italics): “The Japanese media coverage has been wall to wall and generally fawning, reframing the legacy of a man who left office in 2020 under the shadow of scandals, with low public support ” ( Shinzo Abe is gone. But his controversial vision lives on , 12 July, Journal, p3).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

