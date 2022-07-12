Another round of black fly suppression scheduled

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens will be offering a 6-session program designed to teach the basics of swimming in water. The program will feature 5 sessions that are 30 min each session. There are 2 time slots for different age groups; 10:00am – 10:30am will be for 2-5 years of age and 10:45am – 11:15am will be for ages 6+. There is limited availability so early sign up is encouraged. Floats and kick boards will be provided for use during the course. Participants will be reminded to bring their own swimwear, sunblock, towel, and any other supplies they may want or need. Children must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO