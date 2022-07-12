ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Another round of black fly suppression scheduled

By The West Virginia Department of Agriculture
Hinton News
Public Notice - Summers County (Hinton News) : The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone rivers on Thursday, July 14, weather, and water levels permitting. Based on weather and water levels, the treatments may potentially continue into Friday, July 15.

